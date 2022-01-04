New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the number of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to increase, a new fear has gripped the country. Since several states went through a horrible time during the second wave of the coronavirus, many of them have started to impose restrictions in order to control the transmission of the new COVID-19 variant.

Here's a look at state-wise COVID-19 restrictions put in order to curb the rising cases.

Punjab

The Punjab government on Tuesday (January 4) ordered the closure of schools and colleges and the imposition of a night curfew (10 pm to 5 am daily) to restrict public movement following a sharp rise in COVID -19 cases in the state over the past few days.

Delhi

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Tuesday that Delhi will impose a weekend curfew and work from home for government offices to tackle soaring COVID-19 cases. Buses and the Delhi metro will operate at full capacity, he added. A night curfew under yellow alert has also been issued in Delhi.

Maharashtra

BMC on Monday (January 3) ordered the closure of Mumbai schools for classes 1 to 9 till January 31 amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the city. Furthermore, Mumbai Police has issued an order prohibiting people from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks, or similar public places between 5 pm and 5 am daily till January 15.

West Bengal

West Bengal imposed a series of fresh coronavirus disease-related restrictions from Monday, under which all schools and colleges in the state will once again shut their gates. Moreover, restrictive measures have also been imposed on shopping malls, market complexes, restaurants, and bars, wherein they will now allow only 50 percent of their total capacity.

Haryana

Haryana schools and colleges have been closed till January 12 as the state announced a 'Mahamari alert' after reporting a rise in COVID-19 cases. Haryana government has also said that only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to enter or roam in most public places. All cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, sports complexes, stadiums, and swimming pools shall remain closed in Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula, and Sonipat.

Telangana

The Telangana government imposed fresh restrictions in the state and banned rallies, public meetings, and mass gatherings of all types. Issuing guidelines, the state government added that Rs 1,000 will be imposed on violators for not wearing a mask in public spaces. The state government also banned religious, political, and cultural events to control the spread of the virus.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government imposed fresh restrictions against Covid-19 from January 1. Physical classes for students up to eighth grade will not be held till January 10. Commercial establishments will be permitted entry for only 50 percent of the capacity and only 100 people will be allowed for marriage functions. The attendance at funerals will be restricted to 50.

Gujarat

Gujarat on December 30 extended the COVID restrictions in the state till January 7. As per the order from the state government, the restaurants can only fill 75 percent of their sitting capacity. The limit of 400 people for a wedding was not been changed in the order.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha