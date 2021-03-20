New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India is witnessing an alarming surge in the coronavirus cases again with five states including Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh accounting for more than 80 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases in the country. Apart from these five states, the coronavirus virus has created fear in Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Delhi with these states registering a record number of cases in 2021.

In wake of the rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases, several state governments have started imposing restrictive measures to stop entering the second wave of the coronavirus. Being the worst-hit state, the Maharashtra government has extended the coronavirus guidelines till March 31 and has imposed night curfews or partial lockdown in at least 10 districts. The Punjab government has also announced night curfew in 11 districts and directed the schools to remain closed till March 31.

These states have issued restrictive guidelines following the surge in coronavirus cases:

Maharashtra

Maharashtra, the worst-hit Indian state, has extended the new coronavirus guidelines till March 31. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also said that a lockdown is also an option if the situation in the state is not controlled. Meanwhile, the state government has ordered that theatres and auditoriums will run at 50 per cent capacity till March 31. Private sector offices have also been asked to operate with 50 per cent staff capacity. Whereas, for government and semi-government offices, the head there has been empowered to determine the number of employees. Night curfew has been announced in at least 10 districts including Aurangabad, Amravati, Yavatmal, Jalna and Parbhani.

Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced a 32-hour lockdown in Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur of Madhya Pradesh. The lockdown will start from Saturday at 10 pm till Monday at 6 am. Till 31 March, schools and colleges will also remain closed in these three cities. Necessary services and industries will continue to operate during this period. Social ceremonies will also not be held without permission. Earlier, the government had announced night curfews in these cities in wake of the rising coronavirus cases. The cities where the MP government has directed to close the markets at 10 pm are Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Ratlam, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Betul, Khargone. Meanwhile, passengers arriving by flight from Maharashtra will have to produce the latest coronavirus negative report on arrival at Indore as well as Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

Gujarat

Gujarat is also witnessing an uptick in COVID-19 cases. In the industrial city of Surat, night curfew timings have been increased after the city logged more than 300 new patients in the last one day. Now from Friday, the night curfew will be effective from 9 pm to 6 am instead of starting at 10 pm. At the same time, malls and multiplexes in Ahmedabad have also been ordered to remain closed over the weekend. A night curfew is already in place in the city.

Punjab

The Punjab government has further tightened the guidelines in the 11 districts most affected by Coronavirus. Orders have been issued to close all educational institutions except medical colleges in these 11 districts till March 31. During this time, examinations will also be postponed. Night curfew has been imposed from 9 am to 5 am in Mohali, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Ropar, Moga, SBS Nagar and Fatehgarh Sahib. In the new decision, the government has increased the number of daily testing from 30 thousand to 35 thousand.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan