New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India is again witnessing an acute surge in daily coronavirus cases with the country recording over 20,000 fresh infections daily for the last two weeks. India, during the last 24 hours, recorded 47,262 new cases, which is the highest single-day rise in the last 132 days. The country had last reported 47,905 fresh COVID-19 cases on November 12. The death toll also rose to 1,60,441 after 275 fatalities, the highest since December 30. The latest surge in COVID-19 cases comes at a time when the country is approaching the festive season, with a number of festivals including Holi, Navratri lined up.

Amid the resurgence in COVID-19 cases, Holi 2021 will be a muted affair in various states as the Centre has asked the states and UTs to take adequate steps to stop the spread of the deadly pathogen ahead of the festive season. From March-end, a number of festivals are lined up with Holi and Shab e Barat in March and Chaitra Navratri and Ram Navami in April. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs, in its latest order, has granted the district administration to impose local lockdowns in the regions witnessing a surge in cases.

Several state governments/authorities have announced a ban on public celebrations on the occasion of Holi, Navratri as a preventive measure. Check the state-wise list here

Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday ordered that there will be no public celebrations in the city on either of the occasions of Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Navaratri etc.

Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday banned public, community and private festivities during Holi and Rangpanchami.

Uttar Pradesh

No ban has been officially announced but the government has said that no religious, cultural procession will be allowed without prior permission. Senior citizens, people with comorbidities and children below the age of 10 will not be allowed to take part in any kind of festivities.

Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration has ruled that no public gathering will be allowed on Holi, not even at clubs and hotels,

Bihar

No official ban on Holi celebrations has been announced yet, but Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has urged people to avoid large congregations on Holi 2021.

Gujarat

The state government has said it will not permit any Holi celebrations in the state but will allow Holika Dahan with crowd restrictions.

Odisha

No religious, cultural congregations will be allowed on the occasion of Holi in the state. People may celebrate Holi in their houses.

