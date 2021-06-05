Coronavirus Lockdown News: In wake of the decline in cases, several states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh have announced some relaxations in restrictions imposed to stem the growth of the COVID-19.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a major relief, the pace of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country has slowed down with the daily cases continuing to witness a decline in most of the states across the country. However, the authorities have warned of a potential third wave and have advised people not to lower their guard in order to avoid the crisis in the coming part of the year.

In wake of the decline in cases, several states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh have announced some relaxations in restrictions imposed to stem the growth of the COVID-19. Delhi government on Saturday announced several more relaxations in restrictions and allowed shopping malls, shops, private offices, and metro services to resume in a graded manner.

Several relaxations have also been given in Maharashtra, where the government has started the five-level unlock process. The restrictions have been eased on the basis of the positivity rate and availability of oxygen beds in hospitals in different districts. However, many states including the south Indian and North-Eastern states are still witnessing a surge in daily COVID-19 cases and have reimposed stricter restrictions in order to curb the growth of the deadly virus.

Here are the state-wise updates of COVID-19-induced lockdowns:

Lockdown extended in Delhi with more relaxations in restrictions:

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday that the lockdown will continue for a week beyond June 7. However, he announced several relaxations in restrictions and permitted markets and malls to reopen on an odd-even basis from 10 am till 7 pm. Standalone shops and essential services have also been allowed to reopen daily. Private officers will also be allowed to reopen with 50 per cent strength and staggered timings. The metro services in Delhi will also resume with 50pc strength. Meanwhile, E-commerce services will also restart from Monday.

Maharashtra announces five-level 'Unlock' plan:

The Uddhav Thackeray government has again declared a five-level unlock plan which will be implemented from Monday. The five-level plan announced by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has been prepared on the basis of the weekly positivity rate and the availability of oxygen beds in the districts. However, the concession will not be given in Mumbai at present and a decision on unlocking in Mumbai will be taken after June 15.

Gujarat COVID-19 curbs relaxed further from June 7:

In Gujarat too, there is a significant decline in the number of daily cases being registered. In view of this, the Vijay Rupani-led government of Gujarat has also relaxed many restrictions. The Gujarat government on Friday announced that private and government offices in the state can function with 100 per cent staff from June 7.

Lockdown extended till June 14 in Tamil Nadu:

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday extended the COVID-19-induced lockdown in the state for one more week till June 14. In a statement, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said the existing permissible activity will be allowed during the extended lockdown period. The chief minister also said that considering the high rate of Covid-19 infection in Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Myladuthurai, some essential services subject to the following restrictions are allowed from June 7 onwards.

Lockdown extended again in Karnataka:

The COVID-19-induced lockdown has been extended once again in Karnataka. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said, 'Lockdown has been extended in the state till June 14 to break the chain of COVID-19.'

Lockdown continues in Kerala:

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday evening imposed additional restrictions in the state to reduce the COVID-19 positivity rate. The restrictions, Vijayan said, will begin from June 5 and continue till June 9. During these five days, shops dealing in essential commodities will only be allowed to operate in Kerala. Vijayan also said that shops selling raw and construction materials for industrial establishments can also operate during the restricted period.

Restrictions under COVID-19 lockdown relaxed in Bihar:

The lockdown implemented in Bihar has been extended till June 8 with some concessions. "Following the spread of Coronavirus infection, lockdown is being extended for another week in the state, that is until 8 June 2021. Restrictions are being eased for trade-related activities. Everyone please keep your masks on and maintains social distancing,” Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Lockdown in Jharkhand extended till June 10:

In a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren with the Disaster Management Department on Tuesday, it has been decided to extend the lockdown with some relief till June 10.

Relaxations in Madhya Pradesh:

In Madhya Pradesh, the restrictions of corona curfew have been relaxed gradually from June 1. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that despite the gradual unlocking from June 1, people and officials need to take all necessary precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan