Coronavirus Restrictions: As the country is witnessing an unprecedented rise in the number of daily COVID-19, the list of cities under lockdown is only increasing.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India has been witnessing a second wave of the deadly coronavirus with the country recording over 1 lakh daily COVID-19 cases during this period. The country had reported twice over 1 lakh new infections in just 4 days. In wake of the rising daily cases, several state governments and district administrations have re-imposed various COVID-19 restrictions to stem the spread of the deadly virus.

In wake of the restrictions, the upcoming festivals of Navratri, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Baisakhi will see urban areas locked up with markets closed and people inside their homes. Amid the second wave, lockdowns, night curfews and local restrictions have already made a comeback starting last month when the second surge of COVID-19 cases started. As the country is witnessing an unprecedented rise in the number of daily COVID-19, the list of cities under lockdown is only increasing.

Here is the list of cities which will go under complete lockdown from today:

Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and other cities in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government had earlier this week announced that all cities and districts in the state including Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune will remain under complete lockdown starting from today evening till Monday morning as night curfew and weekend lockdown will be combined together. The weekend lockdown will start from 8 pm on Friday and will remain in force till 7 am on Monday. No movement apart from essential services will be allowed. The BMC has issued separate guidelines for the city.

Raipur

The Chhattisgarh government has announced a lockdown in the Raipur district from April 9 to April 19 in wake of the spike in COVID-19 cases. In wake of rising cases, the district has been declared as a containment zone and its borders will be sealed today at 6 pm and will remain sealed till 6 am on April 19. All shops, including those selling liquor, and commercial establishments will remain closed except medical stores. Offices of Central government, state government, semi-government, as well as private offices and banks will remain closed while those related to telecom, railway and airports will be allowed to function. All religious, cultural and tourism spots will remain shut and all kinds of public meetings, social, religious and political programmes will be banned during this period,

All cities in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Thursday announced that his government has decided to impose a complete lockdown in all the urban areas of the state from 6 pm on Friday till 6 am on April 12 in wake of the alarming rising in coronavirus cases across the country. Many Madhya Pradesh districts were already observing Sunday lockdowns. But this weekend, there will be strict restrictions in all urban areas of the state.

Cities where complete lockdown has been imposed earlier

Amid the alarming surge in coronavirus cases across the state, the district administration imposed a complete lockdown in Chhattisgarh's Durg earlier this month. Durg Collector Sarveshwar Narendra Bhure, said that the lockdown will be imposed in the district from April 6 to April 14. During that period, all activities, except those engaged in essential services, will remain prohibited in the district.

Cities and districts under night curfew -- Corona Curfew

Delhi, Noida, Chandigarh, Ghaziabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Odisha's Sundergarh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Jaipur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Khargone, Ratlam, Betul are already under night curfew. Bengaluru will also come under a corona curfew from April 10 along with the other 6 districts of Karnataka, including Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburgi, Bidar, Tumkurum, Udupi and Manipal.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan