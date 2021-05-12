India Coronavirus Restrictions: States like Assam, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, and Telangana have taken strict measures to curb the Coronavirus cases by imposing lockdowns.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the Coronavirus cases in India are increasing day by day giving rise to a concerning situation, several state government has ordered lockdown or curfews in their respective regions. States like Assam, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, and Telangana have taken strict measures to curb the Coronavirus cases by imposing lockdowns. Here is a list of states where the lockdown has been imposed and restrictions are to be followed.

Complete lockdown in Chhattisgarh

A complete lockdown has been imposed in Chhattisgarh in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state. The lockdown is imposed in the Gorella-Pendra-Marwahi districts of Chhattisgarh starting today midnight till May 15. Chhattisgarh is one of the worst COVID-affected states in India.

10 Days lockdown in Telangana

The state of Telangana has also imposed a lockdown for 10 days from today. The general public will only be allowed to purchase essential goods and perform other important work between 6 AM to 10 AM.

Stringent restrictions imposed in Assam

In Assam shops are only allowed to open from 5 am onwards till 1 pm on May 13 till further orders. Home delivery is allowed only after 1 pm. However, weekly markets will be closed for the next 15 days.

36 cities of Gujarat to follow night curfew

The state of Gujarat has extended its night curfew till May 18 in as many as 36 cities. Some of the cities included in the list are Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara where impermissible movement between 8 am to 6 am will be strictly prohibited.

Karnataka government helps the needy

Amidst the challenge posed by the COVID pandemic for the economically weaker section, the Karnataka government has announced a three-day free meal for the poor people, migrant workers, and labourers living in the state. The meals including breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be provided at the Indira Canteen by May 24.

Lockdown in Uttar Pradesh & Delhi

Uttar Pradesh has extended its lockdown till May 17. In Delhi as well the lockdown has been extended till next Monday.

