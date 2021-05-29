India COVID Restrictions: In wake of the flattening of the COVID-19 curve, many states including Delhi, Madhya Pradesh among others have started relaxing the curbs imposed to stem the growth of the deadly pathogen.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a big relief, the outbreak of the second wave of the coronavirus is witnessing a gradual downward trend. The country has also been witnessing less than 2 lakh new COVID-19 cases for the last two days. In wake of the flattening of the COVID-19 curve, many states including Delhi, Madhya Pradesh among others have started relaxing the curbs imposed to stem the growth of the deadly pathogen.

Almost all states in the country had imposed lockdown in their respective regions in March end. However, many states including Punjab, Rajasthan and Maharashtra has announced to extend the lockdown restrictions further for one more week. Let us know which states in the country have decided to extend the lockdown and where the unlock process will start from June.

States where Unlock process will start from June:

'Unlock' will start from May 31 in Delhi:

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said Delhi has somehow gained control over the second wave of COVID-19 and the government will now start the process of lifting the lockdown gradually, starting with the resumption of construction activities and reopening of factories for one week from Monday. "At a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday, it was decided that the lockdown be lifted gradually. In this process, we have to take care of the lowest strata first ... daily wagers, labourers, migrant workers who come to Delhi from far off areas in search of livelihood," he said, adding that "if the cases start rising again, we will have to stop the unlock exercise, he added and appealed to people not to step out unless it is absolutely necessary".

Corona curfew restrictions to get relaxations in Madhya Pradesh from June 1:

The restrictions of corona curfew in Madhya Pradesh will be gradually relaxed from June 1. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the world has to move forward and we have to unlock the state in such a way that the coronavirus does not spread again. Madhya Pradesh has extended the Corona curfew till May 31 in all 52 districts of the state.

Lockdown restrictions to be eased in Maharashtra:

Maharashtra had announced a 15-day lockdown on April 14, however, it got extended and the lockdown is currently effective till June 1. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh has, however, indicated that the lockdown will be extended for 15 more days but some relaxation will be given from June 1 in those districts where cases have reduced significantly. He said that restrictions will not be removed in 21 districts that have more than a 10 per cent positivity rate.

Lockdown likely to be eased in UP from June 1:

In Uttar Pradesh (UP), partial corona curfew is currently in force till 7 am on May 31. According to the information, there are signs of further easing of curbs from June 1. Currently, roadways buses are prohibited from going to other states. Weekly markets are closed. Most shops in the markets are also closed.

Relaxation in lockdown in Bihar as well:

In Bihar too, there have been indications of relaxation in lockdown from June 1. CM Nitish Kumar has given indications of relaxations as the state continues to witness a decline in new COVID-19 cases.

States where lockdown restrictions have been extended further

Lockdown extended till June 7 in Tamil Nadu:

In wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday extended the COVID-19-induced lockdown in the state till 6 AM on June 7. The COVID-19 curbs in the state are going to end on May 31. The government has permitted the delivery of grocery items from 7 am till 6 pm.

Lockdown extended in Nagaland till June 11:

The Nagaland government has extended the full lockdown in the state till June 11 in view of rising cases of coronavirus. The lockdown was enforced from May 14 till May 31.

Puducherry, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh:

Puducherry has imposed lockdown till May 31, which is expected to be extended further. Meanwhile, the Telangana government is also likely to extend the lockdown. The lockdown in Telangana was imposed till May 31. Andhra Pradesh has extended the corona curfew till May 31.

