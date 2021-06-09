Coronavirus Restrictions: Recently, both the UP and Bihar governments announced the unlocking of the states from June 9. However, various states have also extended the lockdown.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the decreasing trend of Coronavirus cases in the country, many states are relaxing the corona curfew and lockdown restrictions to give ease to people and bring back the economy on track. Today onwards all districts of UP and Bihar will be unlocked as the Corona curfew has been ended in the two states. Recently, both the UP and Bihar governments announced the unlocking of the states from June 9. However, various states have also extended the lockdown.

Here’s the list of states where unlock has begun and lockdown extended.

Unlock in Bihar starts from today

The Bihar government on Tuesday announced that it will be ending the lockdown in the state from today onwards. The process of unlocking has begun in the state. Now, shops will be allowed to open till 5 pm and both private and government offices can function with 50 per cent capacity. Public vehicles are also allowed to operate with 50 per cent of passengers. However, educational institutes, Shopping malls, cinema halls, clubs, gyms, parks, and religious places will remain closed. Also, the night curfew will remain in place from 7 pm to 5 am.

All districts of UP to unlock from today

The Yogi Adityanath government has also announced to give relief to the entire state from Corona curfew, starting today. However, the night and weekend Corona curfews will continue for a week until further order. From today onwards partial corona curfew will be relaxed in UP’s all 75 districts from 7 am to 7 pm.

Unlock in Delhi and Maharashtra

Delhi has also begun to unlock 2.0 in the national capital. Now, malls, markets, shopping complexes are allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm on the basis of odd-even. The metro services in Delhi have also started with 50 per cent capacity along with private and government offices. Similarly, Maharashtra has also decided to unlock several of its districts.



Lockdown extended in Telangana till June 19

The Telangana government has extended the lockdown in some districts of the state till June 19 starting from June 10. However, shops will be allowed to open between 6 am to 5 pm. An additional 1-hour relaxation till 6 pm is given to people to reach home from offices.

Lockdown extended in Puducherry

Union Territory of Puducherry has extended lockdown till June 14. However, some relaxation is also given. Shops are allowed to open from 9 am to 5 pm. Private offices are also allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity.

