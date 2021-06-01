NOIDA COVID Restrictions: In line with the order, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration extended the restrictions imposed as the district currently has more than 600 active cases.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In wake of the COVID-19 cases in the district, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration on Monday evening announced the extension of the COVID-19 curbs in the district under Section 144 of the CrPC. The restrictions in Noida and Greater Noida will now continue till June 30, 2021.

The announcement to extend the COVID-19 curbs in the district came after the UP government relaxed the lockdown restrictions in the state's 60 districts where active COVID-19 cases were below 600 and ordered extension of curbs where active cases are over 600. In line with the order, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration extended the restrictions imposed as the district currently has more than 600 active cases.

"In pursuant to the revised order dated May 30, 2021, the Covid conditions would remain in place here as the number of cases is higher than 600 in GB Nagar. Once the cases reduce from 600, the restrictions would automatically get over,” says the order issued by Gautam Buddh Nagar additional deputy police commissioner (law and order), Shraddha Pandey.

Here's what's open and what's closed in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budh Nagar district:

The movement of essential and emergency goods is allowed.

Establishments dealing in emergency and essential services such as groceries stores, pharmacies and medical facilities are allowed to operate.

Pregnant women and patients are permitted unrestricted access to medical services.

Gatherings at public places are prohibited.

Cinema halls, multiplexes, pubs, bars, nightclubs, stadiums, swimming pools etc are shut.

Print and electronic media personnel permitted to travel.

Movement within Noida, Uttar Pradesh and outside the state is permitted on production of valid e-passes.

How to get an e-pass?

People can visit rahat.up.nic.in or rahat.up.nic.in/epass to apply for an online pass for travel. The administration will then review the application. Those cleared will get a link to the e-pass on their registered mobile number.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday extended the relaxations announced in the coronavirus curfew to six more districts from June 1, allowing shops and markets outside the containment zones to open for five days a week. The relaxations will be applicable to a total of 61 districts from Tuesday, while 14 districts with an active COVID-19 caseload of over 600 have been kept outside the purview of the order for the time being.

The 14 districts where there would be no relaxations are Meerut, Lucknow, Saharanpur, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Jhansi, Lakhimpur-Khiri, Jaunpur and Ghazipur.

This comes as the death toll from COVID-19 rose to 20,497 in Uttar Pradesh with 151 more fatalities, while the number of cases reached 16,91,488 on Monday after the detection of 1,497 fresh cases, according to an official statement.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan