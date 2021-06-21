LIVE Coronavirus News Updates: PM Modi on Monday also addressed the people on the occasion of the seventh International Yoga Day and highlighted its importance amid the COVID-19 crisis.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a big push to India's vaccination campaign against the deadly COVID-19, the Centre will start its free inoculation drive for people above the age of 18 years. In his address on June 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the Centre under this initiative will buy the vaccines from the manufacturers and give them to the states free of cost. This will be 75 per cent of all vaccines procured in the country, he had said. Under this, people do not need to pre-register themselves on the CoWIN or Aarogya Setu app.



Meanwhile, PM Modi on Monday also addressed the people on the occasion of the seventh International Yoga Day and highlighted its importance amid the COVID-19 crisis. He said that Yoga has emerged as a "ray of hope" as the world fights the pandemic, adding that it has become a "source of inner strength".

Here are the LIVE Updates from the COVID-19 crisis:

14:14 pm: Earlier many political leaders raised several questions against the COVID19 vaccine. I want to ask a question to the political leaders who termed themselves guinea pigs (while raising questions against the vaccine) that what changed now?, says BJP chief JP Nadda

12:50 pm: Today I visit a vaccination centre at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The vaccination drive is going smoothly here. This (ongoing nationwide inoculation drive) is the world's largest and fastest vaccination program, says BJP chief JP Nadda.

12:45 pm: Till now, there are 7,998 cases of Mucormycosis including 729 deaths in Maharashtra. 4,398 patients are currently under treatment for the disease, says state Health Department.

12:40 pm: We should be able to do 5-8 lakh vaccinations today. Our target is to complete vaccination for the adult population in the State before December, says Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

12:35 pm: The country doesn't know if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has yet vaccinated himself or not. If you (Rahul Gandhi) haven't got the COVID-19 vaccine yet, my humble appeal is that, please get yourself vaccinated, says Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

12:30 pm: Supreme Court's vacation bench reserves its judgment on petitions seeking direction to authorities concerned, to provide ex gratia of Rs 4 lakhs to the family members of the deceased who succumbed to COVID. The Court completed the hearing in the case and reserved the verdict, reports ANI.

12:03 pm: On one hand we're strengthening healthcare infrastructure and conducting maximum testing, and on the other hand we have to ensure mass vaccination, says Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

11:41 am: I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the Government of India started the initiative to provide free vaccination to everyone above 18 years of age. Vaccination has started at more than 7,600 booths today, says Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

11:18 am: Petitions seeking a direction to authorities concerned, to provide ex gratia of Rs 4 lakhs to family members who died due to COVID: SG Tushar Mehta said that the Disaster Management is applicable to Corona pandemic, we have exercised several powers to handle the pandemic.

"The Finance Commission has disbursed the finance to State Disaster Response and tried to help the people affected by the COVID pandemic," he said.

#COVID19 | Delhi: Lodhi Garden reopens for the public with certain limitations today



"While only jogging, walking & running will be permitted in the parks, open gym or yoga will not be allowed," says New Delhi Municipal Council in a guideline pic.twitter.com/mam5DQbcRJ — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021

10:12 am: Uttarakhand: SIT probing the fake COVID testings during Haridwar Kumbh Mela issues notices to the firms named in the case - Max Corporate Services of Delhi, Nalwa Laboratories Pvt Ltd of Haryana and Dr Lalchandani Labs - for questioning. The SIT has given them four days to appear, reports ANI.

9:56 am: Under PM Modi's leadership, a new stage in fight against Corona begins today. PM had made an important decision that from June 21 people who are 18 years of age and above will be vaccinated free of cost by Cental Government and the process of vaccination will be sped up, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

9:27 am: Just In: India reports 53,256 new COVID-19 cases (lowest in 88 days), 78,190 discharges and 1422 deaths in last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 2,99,35,221

Total discharges: 2,88,44,199

Death toll: 3,88,135

Active cases: 7,02,887

Total Vaccination: 28,00,36,898

8:57 am: 39,24,07,782 samples tested for COVID-19, up to 20th June 2021. Of these, 13,88,699 samples were tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research.

8:18 am: Relevance of Yoga has increased during COVID-19. Yoga has helped us to maintain our physical and mental health. We should make Yoga or other physical activities a part of our daily life. These will help us to increase our immunity against coronavirus, says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

7:50 am: Earlier in the day, PM Modi said that Yoga has provided a ray of hope to the people across the world amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Yoga is a ray of hope amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as the enthusiasm for Yoga has only increased over the last two years," he said while addressing the 7th International Day of Yoga.

7:30 am: Under this initiative, PM Modi had said that the Centre will buy the vaccines from the manufacturers and give them to the states and UTs free of cost.

7:27 am: The central government will start its free inoculation drive for people above the age of 18 years.

