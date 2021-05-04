Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: The Health Ministry has said that 13 states, including Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, are showing early signs of plateauing or decrease in daily new COVID-19 cases.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Several states and union territories (UTs), including Maharashtra and Delhi, on Monday reported a significant drop in their daily COVID-19 cases, giving a breather to people across the country. However, the drop in cases could be attributed to the fact the number of testing goes down on weekends that eventually affects the numbers. India currently has over 34 lakh active cases while more than 2.22 patients have lost their lives.

Amid this, the Union Health Ministry has said that 13 states, including Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, are showing early signs of plateauing or decrease in daily new COVID-19 cases. However, it also cautioned that states like Bihar, Rajasthan, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka and West Bengal are still showing an increase in daily infections.

11:45 am: BREAKING: Lockdown to be imposed in Bihar till May 15, 2021, tweets Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

10:53 am: Telangana reports 6,876 new cases, 59 deaths and 7,432 recoveries in last 24 hours. Active cases in the state stands at 79,520.

10:31 am: GOI doesn’t get it. The only way to stop the spread of Corona now is a full lockdown- with the protection of NYAY for the vulnerable sections. GOI’s inaction is killing many innocent people, says Rahul Gandhi.

10:27 am: Visual of corona curfew from Jammu and Kashmir.

9:49 am: India reports 3,57,229 new COVID19 cases, 3,20,289 discharges and 3,449 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 2,02,82,833

Total recoveries: 1,66,13,292

Death toll: 2,22,408

Active cases: 34,47,133

Total vaccination: 15,89,32,921

9:31 am: Just In: DMK president MK Stalin says media professionals to be considered as frontline workers in Tamil Nadu.

8:25 am: Amid this, White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr Anthony Fauci has said that India should impose a complete lockdown to control the surge of the infection.

"It is quite obvious to everyone that the situation in India is extremely serious," he said.

8:20 am: It has also said that over 2.15 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received the first dose of the anti-COVID vaccine across 12 states and UTs till Monday.

8:15 am: The Union Health Ministry has said that the rising number of daily COVID-19 cases in some states remains a cause of concern and while a few others like Delhi and Maharashtra are plateauing in terms of daily cases, these are "very early signals" and containment efforts have to continue to break the chain of transmission.

