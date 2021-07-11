LIVE Coronavirus News Updates: Stressing that the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet, the Union Health Ministry has warned the states and UTs over the violation of COVID-19 norms at hill stations and other tourist locations.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Home Ministry has warned the states and union territories (UTs) over flouting of COVID-19 norms at hill stations and other popular tourist hubs, stressing that the second wave of the pandemic is not over yet. Asking the states and UTs to take necessary steps to check the spread of COVID-19, the Home Ministry has said that the pace of the vaccination must be increased.

This comes after pictures and videos of people flouting COVID-19 norms at famous tourist hubs became viral on social media. Health experts feel that this could trigger a third wave of the pandemic. Currently, India has 4.55 lakh active COVID-19 cases while 2.99 crore have recovered from the infection.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the COVID-19 crisis:

10:48 am: BREAKING: Delhi government allows auditoriums andassembly halls in schools and educational institutions for educational training to function with 50 per cent capacity.

10:35 am: More than 38.60 crore (38,60,51,110) vaccine doses provided to states and UTs so far and a further 11,25,140 doses are in the pipeline. More than 1.44 crore (1,44,03,485) balance and unutilised COVID Vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs and private hospitals to be administered, says Health Ministry.

10:22 am: Investigation report of fake COVID19 tests at Haridwar Kumbh Mela is likely to be received in next 2-3 days. Report would be sent to Uttarakhand government for action. 60 thousand telephone numbers have been checked so far. 25 thousand are yet to be investigated, says Haridwar District Magistrate.

9:44 am: Just In: India reports 41,506 new cases, 895 deaths and 41,526 recoveries today, says Union Health Ministry

Total active cases: 4,54,118

Total discharges: 2,99,75,064

Death toll: 4,08,040

Total Vaccination : 37,60,32,586

9:28 am: Odisha reported 2,282 new COVID19 cases, 65 deaths and 3,120 recoveries on July 10. Active cases in the state is 25,461, says Odisha Health Department.

9:00 am: One more case of the Zika virus confirmed in Kerala. With this, total 15 cases of Zika virus confirmed in the state, says Kerala Health Minister Veena George.

8:34 am: Also Read -- Jagran Dialogues Corona-specific Series: 200 Q&As on Covid-related health issues with India's top doctors, medical scientists, experts | Details Inside

8:10 am: Ladakh has now become the first UT in India to vaccinate all it's citizens with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, reports News18.

7:49 am: Our policy is not to make everyone sick and acquire social (collective) immunity, but to prevent the disease from reaching as many people as possible and prevent deaths as much as possible until the vaccine is available, says Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

In the state, 43 per cent (1,14,54,325) over the age of 18 (as of Friday) were given the first dose of the vaccine. While 16.49 per cent (39,58,115) were vaccinated with the second dose, he added.

7:45 am: Stressing that the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet, the Union Health Ministry has warned the states and UTs over the violation of COVID-19 norms at hill stations and other tourist locations.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma