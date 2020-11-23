Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The alarming spike in the last few weeks in COVID-19 cases and deaths in India continues haunting people as the country crossing the grim mark of 10 million.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With coronavirus cases across India crossing the grim mark of 10 million, PM Modi will hold another meeting with representatives of states and union territories (UTs) on Tuesday to review India's COVID-19 situation and discuss vaccine distribution strategies in the country.

In the last 15 days, the pharmaceutical companies, who are working on the vaccine against the deadly coronavirus, have shown promising results. Several vaccine candidates across the globe have entered into the advanced stage and have announced the expected launch date of their vaccines. It includes Moderna, Pfizer, CoronaVac AstraZeneca, SputnikV, Johnson and Johnson Covaxin and others.

Here are the Coronavirus LIVE updates on the big story:

8:30 am| Dr. Moncef Slaoui, head of Operation Warp Speed, the coronavirus vaccine program told CNN that Pfizer is set to be delivered to the immunization sites within 24 hours from the approval. The coronavirus vaccine doses could be available on the 11th or the 12 of December.

Posted By: Srishti Goel