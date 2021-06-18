LIVE Coronavirus News Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also launch the Customized Crash Course programme for COVID-19 frontline workers today.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) held a nationwide agitation today in protest against the series of attacks on doctors, nurses and healthcare staff on COVID-19 duty across the country. IMA president Dr JA Jayalal had earlier said that over 3.5 lakh doctors will participate in the nationwide protest, demanding a central law to protect doctors against violence. He also said that the Association of Physicians of India (API) and Junior Doctor Network (JDN) will also take part in the protest.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Customized Crash Course programme for COVID-19 frontline workers today. In a press release, his office said that the launch will commence the programme in 111 training centres spread over 26 states.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the coronavirus pandemic in India:

10:12 am: A total of 38,7167,696 samples tested up to June 17. Of these, 19,29,476 samples were tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research.

9:35 am: India reports 62,480 new COVID-19 cases, 88,977 discharges & 1,587 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 2,97,62,793

Total discharges: 2,85,80,647

Death toll: 3,83,490

Active cases: 7,98,656 (below 8 lakh after 73 days)

Vaccination: 26,89,60,399

9:23 am: Just In: The IMA protest over violence against doctors and nurses begins.

9:08 am: 1,492 new Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths and 1,933 recoveries reported in Telangana in the last 24 hours. Caseload in the state stands at 6,09,417.

8:35 am: Assam reports 3,477 new COVID-19 cases, 4,949 recoveries, and 41 deaths in last 24 hours. Active cases in the state stand at 36,793, reports ANI.

7:42 am: We demand the Madhya Pradesh government to correct the number of deaths due to COVID-19, says Madhya Pradesh's working Congress president Jitu Patwari.

7:35 am: COVID-19 related deaths have surpassed 4 million worldwide, says Reuters.

7:27 am: PM Modi will launch the Customized Crash Course programme for COVID-19 frontline workers today at 11 am video conferencing. He also expected to address the country after the launch.

7:21 am: Indian Medical Association (IMA) to hold nationwide protest today, demanding a central law to protect doctors and nurses against violence.

