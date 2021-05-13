New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India added 3,62,727 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the COVID-19 tally of cases to 2,37,03,665, while the death toll rose to 2,58,317 with 4,120 daily fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The active cases have increased to 37,10,525 comprising 15.65 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 83.26 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,97,34,823 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

Here are the LIVE Updates of May 13:

1:00 pm: A meeting of the ICMR COVID19 National Task Force will be held tomorrow. A decision on the inappropriate use of convalescent plasma in the treatment of COVID-19 patients also on the agenda: ICMR sources

12:45 pm: Karnataka: Vaccination for people 18- 44 years of age halted at some Bengaluru centers due to the shortage of vaccines. Visuals from Vasanth Nagar, Palace Guthahalli & Seshadripur centers "A better planning should have been done to cover this kind of population," says a local

12:36 pm: Delhi HC dismisses plea alleging hoarding of oxygen cylinders by AAP MLA Imran Hussain. Court records submission by amicus curiae that he has done scrutiny of documents & it appears that Hussain had taken 10 cylinders on rent, & got them refilled on which invoices were raised

12:28 pm: Delhi has reported 10,400 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate has gone down to 14%: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

12:23 pm: Today, after assessment of the COVID19 situation, Delhi's oxygen need is 582 MT per day. As a responsible government, we will give the surplus oxygen to the States who need it: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

12:12 pm: The second batch of Sputnik V COVID19 vaccines to arrive in India tomorrow

12:00 pm: Maharashtra Government extends the current COVID19 restrictions in the state till 7am on 1st June, to fight COVID19; negative RT-PCR report mandatory for those entering the state

11:45 am: Maharashtra | A group of auto drivers in Pune started an initiative 'Jugaad Ambulance' to ferry #COVID19 patients in city "People were finding it difficult to get a bed so we installed oxygen support in 3 autos," says Dr Keshav Kshirsagar, initiative leader

11:30 am: Govt panel recommends those testing positive for COVID-19 should defer vaccination for six months after recovery:sources.

11:25 am: Pregnant women may be offered choice to take any COVID-19 vaccine;lactating women eligible for jabs any time after delivery:Govt panel.

11:20 am: Govt panel NTAGI recommends increasing gap between two doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks, no change for Covaxin dosage interval

11:15 am: Delhi | COVID19 vaccination centre at Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya, Moti Bagh closed due to the non-availability of COVAXIN vaccine

10:55 am: 12 lakh people are waiting for their second dose due to the shortage of vaccines. We're not receiving vaccine doses. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a letter of intent for 1 crore vaccines: Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

10:50 am: The central govt should announce subsidies to install oxygen plants on large scale. Maharastra govt's industry department has made a policy to provide financial assistance to companies that will install oxygen plants in the state: Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

10:40 am: Kochi's Juma Masjid, Padamugal wears a deserted look on Eid-ul-Fitr as Kerala remains under lockdown till May 16 to control the surge in COVID19 cases

10:23 am: Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approves Phase II/III clinical trial of COVAXIN in the age group of 2 to 18 years. Bharat Biotech to conduct trials in 525 healthy volunteers

10:10 am: We will give Rs 5000 per month pension to children who have lost their parents/guardians in this COVID pandemic. We'll also arrange free education for these children & free ration for these families: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

9:55 am: Karnataka | Mangaluru MLA UT Khader offers Eid prayers at home as state-wide lockdown is imposed till May 24

9:45 am: Kerala remains under lockdown on Eid ul-Fitr today The State yesterday reported 43,529 new cases of #COVID19

9:40 am: India reports 3,62,727 new #COVID19 cases, 3,52,181 discharges and 4,120 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 2,37,03,665 Total discharges: 1,97,34,823 Death toll: 2,58,317 Active cases: 37,10,525 Total vaccination: 17,72,14,256

9:35 am: Moradabad | We've appointed minimum 4 teams in each block for surveillance. We'll have 2 vehicles within 2 days that will conduct COVID19 test in each village & also distribute medicines: Dr Vineet Shukla, Additional Director Health

9:30 am: Uttar Pradesh government has extended the partial 'corona curfew' till May 17. The State reported 18,125 new cases including 916 cases in Lucknow, yesterday

9:20 am: Haryana will float global tenders to purchase Corona Vaccine for people of Haryana so that free vaccination could be provided to 18+ citizens of the State at the earliest: Haryana Minister Anil Vij

9:10 am: COVID19 induced lockdown imposed in Jammu and Kashmir has been extended till 17th May. 4,509 new cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir yesterday

9:00 am: COVID19 | Total number of samples tested up to 12th May is 30,94,48,585 including 18,64,594 samples tested yesterday: ICMR

8:50 am: Vaccination for the above 18 population is being rolled out gradually in phases. Priority has to be given to above 45 persons waiting to get second dose, keeping in view limited vaccines available now: Manoj Parida, #Chandigarh Advisor

8:40 am:An aircraft from Germany carrying 176 ventilators from Germany, 324 Oxygen cylinders from Finland & 10 Oxygen cylinders from Greece arrived in Delhi, early morning today

8:30 am: COVID19 | Odisha reported 10,649 fresh cases, 19 deaths and 8,547 recoveries on 12th May; active cases 1,00,313

8:15 am: Haryana | Five mini-buses of Haryana Roadways converted into ambulances at Karnal. "Each ambulance has four oxygen bed capacity with other medical equipment. We will station these in rural areas," Yogesh Sharma, Civil Surgeon, Karnal

8:00 am: Dead bodies found buried in sand near river Ganga in UP's Unnao. "Our team has found buried bodies in an area far from river. Search being conducted for more bodies in other areas. I've asked team to carry out inquiry. Action will be taken accordingly," said DM

7:50 am: A 52 yr-old woman from Muzaffarpur infected with fungus post COVID19. She's under treatment. This fungus develops in nose&eyes of immunocompromised patients, causing breathing difficulty. It can be treated by medication or by operation: Director,IGIMS Hospital,Patna

7:42 am: The European Union’s executive called on countries of the bloc to temporarily halt non-essential travel from India, to limit the spread of a COVID19 variant: Reuters

7:30 am: Details of SpO2 level of the patient mandatory to procure Remedesivir injection. Empty vial of injection should be returned & Utilisation Certificate to be submitted to Sadar Hospital: District Health Committee, Muzaffarpur





Posted By: Talibuddin Khan