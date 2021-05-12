New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The single-day rise in new coronavirus infections in India fell to 3.29 lakh after 14 days taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,29,92,517. A total of 3,29,942 infections were reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll climbed to 2,49,992 with 3,876 fresh fatalities. After registering a steady rise for two months, the active cases have reduced to 37,15,221 comprising 16.16 per cent of the total infections.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has decided to use hospitals attached to medical colleges as treatment centres for Mucormycosis, a serious but rare fungal infection now affecting coronavirus patients. Symptoms of Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, include headache, fever, pain under the eyes, nasal or sinus congestion and partial loss of vision. There could be over 2,000 Mucormycosis patients in the state as of now and with more and more COVID-19 cases coming up, their number would increase for sure.

Here are the LIVE Updates of May 12:

10:45 am: The second shipment of 40 tons of oxygen, donated by France's Air Liquide Group and filled in Qatar reaches Mumbai. Thanks to Indian Navy's frigate INS Tarkash: Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India

10:40 am: Maharashtra | Vaccination drive halted at some centers of Nagpur due to the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines. "I came here to take my second dose but due to unavailability of vaccine I was told to come tomorrow," says a local.

10:34 am: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will have a meeting with the Health Ministers of Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Telangana.

10:27 am: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will have a meeting today, with the Health Ministers of some states that are lagging behind in #COVID19 vaccination.

10:20 am: Tamil Nadu: People continue to gather in large numbers outside Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai to get Remdesivir for their family members.

10:00 am: It received restricted emergency use approval from Central Drugs Std Control Org, Health Ministry, for use in combination with Remdesivir to treat suspected/laboratory-confirmed COVID in hospitalized adults requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation: Dr Reddy's

9:52 am: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has entered into a royalty-free, non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with Eli Lilly and Company for the manufacture and commercialization of the drug, baricitinib, in India: Dr Reddy's

9:40 am: India reports 3,48,421 new #COVID19 cases, 3,55,338 discharges and 4205 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 2,33,40,938 Total discharges: 1,93,82,642 Death toll: 2,54,197 Active cases: 37,04,099 Total vaccination: 17,52,35,991

9:25 am: Bengaluru bed scam case: Another accused, Anthony - working as a marketing executive in Sapthagiri Hospital, arrested. He took money from patients to get beds allotted to them. So far 8 accused arrested & 2 others are #COVID19 positive, a total of 10 arrested: Joint CP (Crime)

9:10 am: 30,75,83,991 samples tested up to 11th May 2021, for #COVID19. Of these, 19,83,804 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

9:00 am: A three-member team of Nodal Officers set up by state govt to oversee COVID treatment at GMCH, should provide their inputs about the issues to the CM: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane

8:50 am: 26 #COVID19 patients died at GMCH between 2-6 am on Tuesday. The requirement of GMCH on Monday was 1200 Jumbo Oxygen Cylinders of which only 400 were supplied, resulting in a shortage: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane

8:40 am: Subject Expert Committee (SEC) gives nod to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials on 2 to 18-year-olds: Sources

8:30 am: Uttarakhand: Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat dispatched 80 MT of oxygen, sent by the central government, through the Oxygen Express at various stations in the state at the railway station at Harrawala. He said that this oxygen will be sent to Garhwal Division & Kumaon Division.

8:15 am: Two people have reportedly died in Madhya Pradesh due to a black fungal infection that affected their brain. According to doctors, 13 patients have been detected with this infection in Madhya Pradesh so far, ANI reported.

8:03 am: There could be over 2,000 Mucormycosis patients in the state as of now and with more and more COVID-19 cases coming up, their number would increase for sure, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

7:55 am: Madhya Pradesh: A nurse & 2 lab technicians of a medical college in Shahdol arrested for black marketing of Remdesivir injections. “We also arrested a pharmacy store owner. Six injections, mobile phones & over Rs 6 lakhs cash recovered from their possession," said police

7:45 am: Delhi: A flight from South Korea carrying medical aid landed at the Airport. Cooperation with Republic of Korea continues. Consignment of medical equipment including 200 oxygen concentrators arrives. Appreciate this support from our partner: MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

7:37 am: Madhya Pradesh: Three persons including a nurse arrested in Chhindwara for their involvement in black marketing of Remdesivir injections. “We have seized 5 Remdesivir injections from their possession. Investigation on,” said police

7:28 am: Delhi: Flight carrying medical aid from the Netherlands arrived at Delhi Airport

7:20 am: Delhi: A flight from Switzerland with medical aid arrived at the airport

7:12 am: Haryana: As many as 56 prisoners in Karnal Jail tested positive for COVID19 in last few days. “After prisoners tested positive, we made isolation zone in jail. As it is a matter of concern, all precautionary measures being taken to tackle situation,” said Civil Surgeon

