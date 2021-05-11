New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After recording over four lakh fresh cases for four consecutive days, India witnessed a single-day rise of 3,66,161 COVID-19 cases on Monday, which pushed its tally to 2,26,62,575. The death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 2,46,116 with 3,754 more people succumbing to it. The number of active cases of coronavirus infection in the country has gone up to 37,45,237.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccines finally are headed for more kids as US regulators on Monday expanded the use of Pfizer's shot to those as young as 12, sparking a race to protect middle and high school students before they head back to class in the fall. Shots could begin as soon as a federal vaccine advisory committee issues recommendations for using the two-dose vaccine in 12- to 15-year-olds, expected Wednesday.

Here are the LIVE Updates:

10:35 am: B1617 virus variant that was first identified in India has been classified as a variant of interest by WHO. We need much more information about this (B1617) virus variant and all of the sub-lineages. We need more targeted sequencing to be done: Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, Technical lead COVID-19 at WHO

10:30 am: India reports 3,29,942 new #COVID19 cases, 3,56,082 discharges and 3,876 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 2,29,92,517 Total discharges: 1,90,27,304 Death toll: 2,49,992 Active cases: 37,15,221 Total vaccination: 17,27,10,066

10:22 am: UGC Chairman writes to Vice-Chancellors of all Universities & Principals of all Colleges, urging them to "continue their efforts & reinforce support to students, teachers, staff, officers & other stakeholders to keep people in good health, safe &informed in these difficult times"

10:13 am: Public health capacities must be strengthen to prepare for the possibility of vaccine evading variants and for future emergencies: WHO chief Tedros

10:10 am: High & upper middle countries represents 53% of world’s population but have received 83% of the world’s vaccine. By contrast low & lower-middle income countries account for 47% but have received just 17% of the world’s vaccine: WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu

10:00 am: Going to Lucknow today. Shall visit the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Covid Hospital which has been set up by DRDO and also visit the Covid dedicated hospital set up by HAL in the city: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

9:45 am: Odisha reported 9793 new #COVID19 cases, 9706 recoveries and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases 5,54,666 Total recoveries 4,57,569 Death toll 2215 Active cases 94,829

9:30 am: COVID vaccination camp at GSD Complex, IGIA (Delhi) on 11th & 13th May cancelled as Govt Authorities have expressed inability to hold these camps due to non-availability of vaccines. Fresh dates to be notified once we get re-confirmation from Govt Authorities: Air India official

9:15 am: Maharashtra: People begin to arrive at BKC Jumbo COVID19 vaccination centre in Mumbai to get their dose of the #COVID19 vaccine.

9:00 am: 30,56,00,187 samples tested up to 10th May 2021, for #COVID19. Of these, 18,50,110 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

8:45 am: Delhi: Yoga and meditation sessions by ITBP stress counselors for #COVID19 patients at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur. From 26th April till now, the centre admitted 1,065 patients requiring oxygen support.

8:30 am: We provide to both govt & non-govt hospitals. We've a registration portal, hospitals in need of oxygen can register on it. According to that we provide oxygen. There are 20 volunteers & 4 doctors here who monitor this. We've buffer system, we have enough oxygen: Dr Jacob,incharge

8:15 am: Kerala: Oxygen war room & oxygen storage centre set up at Govt College for Women in Thiruvananthapuram, to cater to the demands of hospitals amid #COVID19 pandemic. Its incharge says "We're monitored by Dist Collector & we work 24/7. We've a registration portal for the hospitals"

8:00 am: Karnataka | Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested two people and seized 8 Remdesivir vials being sold at an exorbitant price. One of the accused is a staff nurse at a hospital while the other is an ambulance driver: Sandeep Patil, Joint CP (Crime), Bengaluru

7:45 am: Mizoram reports 173 new #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases in the state to 7796.

Active cases 1854 Total discharges 5920 Death toll 22

7:20 am: WHO Chief Scientist says India's COVID-19 figures worrying, calls for exercises to report actual numbers

7:12 am: Government of Japan & United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) India have partnered to provide oxygen generation plants to the North Eastern Region in India

7:00 am: US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in adolescents (12-15 years) in another important action in the fight against pandemic: FDA

