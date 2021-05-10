India Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Currently, India has 37.33 lakh active COVID-19 cases while 2.42 lakh have succumbed to the infection.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court will hear today a suo moto case relating to oxygen supply and essential medical equipment in the country. Ahead of the hearing, the central government on Sunday had filed its affidavit before the court in connection with the case. The court will also hear today a plea seeking directions for strict enforcement of COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and for action against all those who had allegedly violated protocols during assembly elections 2021 and the Kumbh Mela.

This comes at a time when India has been hit by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic that has led to an unprecedented spike in daily cases. Currently, India has 37.33 lakh active COVID-19 cases while 2.42 lakh have succumbed to the infection. Meanwhile, 1.83 crore patients have recovered from the infection.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the big story:

7:30 am: The Supreme Court will also hear a seeking directions for strict enforcement of COVID guidelines and for action against those who violated protocols during assembly elections and Kumbh Mela.

7:15 am: The Supreme Court will hear on suo moto case relating to oxygen supply, drug supply, and various other policies in relation to the COVID19 pandemic today. Ahead of the hearing, the Centre had yesterday filed its affidavit before the SC in connection with the case

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma