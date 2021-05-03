Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: As per the information available at the Union Health Ministry, India has over 33 lakh active cases while more than 2.15 lakh have succumbed to the infection.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With India reporting a continous surge in COVID-19 cases over the past few days, leaders 13 opposition parties have urged the Centre to launch a free mass vaccination drive across the country and ensure that an uninterrupted flow of oxygen is provided to all hospitals and health facilities.

India has been hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to an unprecedented spike in daily cases. As per the information available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has over 34 lakh active cases while more than 2.18 lakh have succumbed to the infection.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the big story:

10:50 am: Just In: Supreme Court begins hearing Election Commission's plea challenging Madras HC order wherein it criticised the poll panel for failure to maintain COVID-19 protocols during poll campaigns and said it 'should be put up on murder charges' for being 'most irresponsible institution'.

10:15 am: Telangana reports 5,695 new COVID-19 cases, 6,206 recoveries and 49 deaths, says state Health Department.

Active cases: 80,135

Total discharges: 3,73,933

Death toll: 2,417

9:43 am: India reports 3,68,147 new COVID-19 cases, 3,00,732 discharges and 3,417 deaths in the last 24 hours, sayd Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 1,99,25,604

Total recoveries: 16,29,3003

Death toll: 2,18,959

Active cases: 34,13,642

Total vaccination: 15,71,98,207

8:20 am: Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has directed the Centre to formulate within two weeks a national policy on admissions to hospitals in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 and said no patient shall be denied hospitalisation or essential drugs in any state for lack of local residential proof.

8:15 am: Leaders of 13 opposition parties in a joint statement asked the central government to launch a free mass vaccination drive across the country in view of the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma