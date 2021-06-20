LIVE Coronavirus News Updates: Earlier, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria warned that the third of the COVID-19 pandemic can hit India in six to eight weeks if appropriate norms are not followed and crowding is not prevented.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Centre has cautioned the states and union territories (UTs) and directed them to lift lockdowns and other coronavirus-induced curbs in a "carefully calibrated" manner to avoid a possible third wave. It has also urged them to ramp up the pace of the vaccination, noting that it is "critical" to breaking the chain of transmission.

This comes after AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria warned that the third of the COVID-19 pandemic can hit India in six to eight weeks if appropriate norms are not followed and crowding is not prevented. Dr Guleria said that India needs to cautious as it needs to "work aggressively to prevent another large wave till vaccination kicks in".

Here are the LIVE Updates from the COVID-19 crisis:

9:42 am: Recovery Rate increases to 96.27 per cent, Weekly Positivity Rate remains below 5 per cent, currently at 3.43 per cent. Daily positivity rate at 3.22 per cent, says Union Health Ministry.

9:27 am: Just In: India reports 58,419 new COVID-19 cases (less than 60,000 after 81 days), 87,619 discharges and 1,576 deaths in last 24 hours as per Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 2,98,81,965

Total discharges: 2,87,66,009

Death toll: 3,86,713

Active cases: 7,29,243

Vaccination: 27,66,93,572

8:51 am: Jharkhand reports 135 new COVID-19 cases, 305 recoveries and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases at 1,639 and total positive cases at 3,44,405, says state health department.

8:00 am: Mizoram reports 193 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours, says state health department.

Total cases 16,943

Total recoveries 13,129

Death toll 81

Active cases 3,733

7:53 am: Just In: Dubai’s Emirates airline will resume flights connecting India, South Africa and Nigeria to Dubai from June 23rd, reports Dubai's Gulf News.

7:35 am: We've received out first confirmed case of green fungus. Patient had recovered from COVID, he is under observation, can't say stable though. There was another case before, but it was unconfirmed, says Dr Paramvir Singh, Dist Epidemiologist at Civil Hospital in Punjab's Jalandhar.

7:27 am: Earlier on Saturday, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria warned that India could get hit by the third wave in the next six to eight weeks if appropriate protocols are not followed.

7:21 am: The Centre has asked the states and UTs to ensure that all appropriate COVID-19 norms are followed to avoid the third wave of the pandemic. It has also asked them to focus on the strategy of "test-track-treat" to ensure that cases do not rise again.

