New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued stringent guidelines for air travel in view of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron. The Omnicron variant of the COVID-19 virus has been detected the South Africa and some other countries and has been declared as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation. The Government of India has declared some countries as countries "at-risk".

In wake of the same, in order to restrict the transmission of the said virus variant into the State, in exercise of the powers conferred under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned in the capacity of the Chairperson of the State Executive Committee of the State Disaster Management Authority declared with immediate effect, the restrictions on air travel into the state

Here are the LIVE Updates of December 1:

10:40 am: Till now, 209 international travellers have come to the district in last 12 days. Out of 209 travellers, 196 have tested negative, while reports of 13 people awaited. The recent returnees also include 7 people who travelled from South Africa,tested negative: CMO Meerut on COVID19

10:00 am: Only fully vaccinated tourists will be allowed to enter Rajaji Tiger Reserve. All tourists are required to follow COVID guidelines of wearing masks etc. Steps being taken to protect the officers, employees & tourists from COVID19 infection: Director DK Singh

9:15 am: Out of 5000 police personnel, a total of 18 cops found #COVID19 positive so far during antigen testing across the State: Uttarakhand DGP 19 people from different govt depts including 7 cops, who came for duty during President's visit were found virus-positive on Nov 28-29.

9:00 ma: COVID19 | India reports 8,954 new cases, 267 deaths & 10,207 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active caseload at 99,023: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Total Vaccination : 1,24,10,86,850

8:00 am: Brazil confirms Latin America's first two #Omicron variant cases: AFP

7:50 am: Maharashtra: Quarantine mandatory for passengers coming from at-risk countries; RT-PCR must for those arriving from other states

7:40 am: We've intensified our surveillance mechanism at the (Hyderabad) airport. We've deployed around 10 mobile health teams for thermal screening of international passengers on arrival: Dr G Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health & Family Welfare, Telangana

7:30 am: Their samples will be sent for genome sequencing. If they are native, they will be allowed for home quarantine. On Day 8, they will need to undergo RT-PCR test again & their health status will be monitored by the health department: Dr G Srinivas Rao

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan