New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who died on Monday, was accorded state funeral on Tuesday. His last rites were performed by his son Abhijit in Delhi's Lodi Road crematorium. The former president had tested coronavirus positive and undergone brain surgery a few weeks ago at the Army's Research and Referral hospital in Delhi. While Mukherjee died as coronavirus positive, his son Abhijit said that Covid-19 was not the main factor but the brain operation was.

"His presence was support for our family, we'll miss him. I feel COVID was not the main factor for his death rather it was the brain operation," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

He further said that they had plans to take him to West Bengal, his home state, for the funeral but they could not do so due to the coronavirus restrictions. "I had plans to take him to West Bengal but due to current restrictions we couldn't do so," the former President's son said.

Seven-day state mourning till September 6

Following Murkherjee's demise, the government announced a seven-day state mourning from August 31 to September 6. "During the period of state mourning, the national flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings throughout India, where it is flown regularly, and there will be no official entertainment," a home ministry statement said.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind paid their last respects to Pranabda at his official residence in the national capital. Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and the chiefs of the three services also paid their respects to the 84-year-old former president.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma