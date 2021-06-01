According to the compiled data of the Union Health Ministry, the month of May witnessed over 90 lakh new COVID-19 cases in India, which is the highest monthly count ever witnessed in any country of the world.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Though the month of May ended on a positive note with the country recording its lowest single-day COVID-19 tally in the last 54 days, -- 1.27 lakh cases and 2,795 deaths -- India's COVID-19 ordeal in May was the worst in any country for any month since the coronavirus pandemic began last year. The month of May was the worst both in terms of the number of cases as well as the number of fatalities.

According to the compiled data of the Union Health Ministry, the month of May witnessed over 90 lakh new COVID-19 cases in India, which is the highest monthly count ever witnessed in any country of the world. Despite the decline in the number of daily cases in the second half of the month, the overall cases were so high in the month that the case count was 30 per cent higher than the previous record of 69.4 lakh, which was reported in India in April.

India reported 1,27,510 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 54 days, while the daily positivity rate dropped to 6.62 per cent. With the fresh cases, India's tally of coronavirus cases rose to 2,81,75,044. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,31,895 with 2,795 fresh fatalities, the lowest reported in 35 days, and the active cases were recorded below 20 lakh after 43 days.

With this, India left behind the US, the worst-hit country due to COVID-19 in the world. America's worst month of the pandemic was December when the country reported over 65 lakh COVID-19 cases. However, in total cases per million, the US, at 1,02,302, is five times ahead of India's 20,144.

COVID-19 Deaths in May:

Apart from the cases, the country's ordeal due to COVID-19 deaths in May was grimmer. As per the data by the Union Health Ministry, India recorded nearly 1.20 lakh deaths during the month, with over 4,000 daily fatalities on most days. The death count in May was much 2.5 times higher than the death count recorded in April -- the second-worst month -- which was 48,768.

Meanwhile, many experts believe that the death count due to COVID-19 could be much higher and cited the mismatch between the number of Covid-protocol funerals and the official death counts in several cities over the past two months.

With this, India left the US behind in the number of death count in any month. The US recorded its worst month in terms of deaths in January when the country witnessed 99,680 fatalities. The United States also reported 83,849 deaths in December last year. The fourth highest monthly toll so far was reported in Brazil, where 82,401 deaths were recorded in April this year.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan