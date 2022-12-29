Coronavirus News: SII To Provide 2 Cr Covishield Doses To Govt For Free Amid Fears Of Spike In Cases

Serum Institute of India (SII) has offered two crore doses of the Covishield vaccine to the central government free of cost. (Image: ANI)

IN VIEW of rising covid-19 cases in several countries, India has intensified action plans and said the country is all set to combat the situation. Amid all this, the Serum Institute of India (SII) has offered two crore doses of the Covishield vaccine to the central government free of cost, official sources, as quoted by PTI said.

According to an official source, Prakash Kumar Singh, Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs at the Serum Institute, has written to the Health Ministry offering doses worth Rs 410 crore free of cost, reported PTI.

India is on alert after a sudden covid spike in China and other countries. The country has stepped up its surveillance and genome sequencing of Covid positive samples. Keeping the global situation in view, government officials have appealed to people to take precaution dose who are due for it to take it.

Watch Also:

Only 27 per cent of the eligible adult population have taken the precaution dose. Official sources, quoted by PTI on Wednesday cautioned that the next 40 days will be crucial as India may see a Covid surge in January.

The government made random coronavirus testing mandatory for two per cent of passengers arriving on each international flight from Saturday. India has also announced a mandatory covid-19 negative test report for travellers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting to assess the country's preparedness to deal with a fresh surge in cases. On Tuesday, mock drills were also held at health facilities across India to check operational readiness to deal with any spurt in COVID-19 infection.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday recorded 188 new Covid-19 infections, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country's active caseload stood at 3,468 which accounted for 0.01 per cent of the total cases. The recovery rate stood at 98.8 per cent.