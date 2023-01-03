Second Covid-19 Booster Dose Not Required As Of Now: Report

AMID an apparent increase in coronavirus cases, government sources on Tuesday said that no second Covid booster dose is required as of now, news agency ANI reported. "First we have to complete the booster drive in the country," the government sources, as quoted by ANI, said.

While the world is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases, especially in China due to a new variant of XBB, it does not seem as virulent in India. On Tuesday, India recorded 134 coronavirus infections, with active cases declining to 2,582. The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,78,956). The overall death toll to date stands at 5,30,707.

As per ministry data, a total of 220.11 cr vaccine doses (95.13 cr Second Dose and 22.41 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, and 50 lakh on September 16. It crossed the grim milestone of four crore on January 25, 2022.

Earlier on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry informed that passengers arriving from these six nations will have to get a negative RT-PCR test before they depart for India. A pre-departure RT-PCR negative test report will be mandatory for passengers from January 1, 2023.

In view of rising covid-19 cases in several countries, India has intensified action plans and said the country is all set to combat the situation. Earleir, the Serum Institute of India (SII) has offered two crore doses of the Covishield vaccine to the central government free of cost, official sources, as quoted by PTI said.

India is on alert after a sudden covid spike in China and other countries, as result, the country has stepped up its surveillance and genome sequencing of Covid positive samples. Keeping the global situation in view, government officials have appealed to people to take precaution dose who are due for it to take it.