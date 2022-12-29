Coronavirus News Live: Govt Warns Of Covid Surge In Jan; Efficacy Of Vaccines Against Omicron BF.7 To Be Tested

-
09:42 AM
India to test the efficacy of available vaccines against Omicron BF.7: Report
India has successfully isolated a patient who tested positive for the Omicron BF/7 sub-variant, which is suspected to be behind the alarming surge in China. According to a report by the Times of India, the government will now test the efficacy of available vaccines against the BF.7 sub-variant.
"Scientists are studying whether the currently available vaccines are effective in preventing infections or serious illness caused by the new sub-variant," Times of India quoted a source as saying.
-
09:34 AM
Next 40 days crucial as India may see COVID cases surge in mid-January
The next 40 days will be crucial as India may see a surge of COVID cases in mid of January, said Union Health Ministry sources on Wednesday. The sources said the assessment had been made after analysing the previous trends of the COVID surge the country experienced.
As there have been reports of a surge in COVID cases in some countries, the operational readiness of health facilities is being reviewed in all States and Union Territories in case of another wave.
-
09:33 AM
Serum Institute to provide 2 crore Covishield doses to central govt free of cost
The Serum Institute of India (SII) has offered two crore doses of the Covishield vaccine to the central government free of cost amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in some countries, official sources said on Wednesday.
According to an official source, Prakash Kumar Singh, Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs at the Serum Institute, has written to the Health Ministry offering doses worth Rs 410 crore free of cost. It is learnt that Singh has sought to know from the ministry how the delivery can be made.
-
09:32 AM
Govt likely to make negative RT-PCR report mandatory for passengers arriving from China
The government is likely to make it mandatory for passengers arriving from China and five other places to have negative RT-PCR reports from next week, official sources said on Wednesday. They also cautioned that the next 40 days will be crucial as India may see a Covid surge in January. Even if there is a wave, deaths and hospitalisation will be very low, the Health Ministry sources said.
-
09:31 AM
China to lift COVID-19 testing requirement for travelers from Jan 8
China will lift the COVID-19 testing requirement for people entering the country from January 8, 2023, state media Global outlet Global Times (GT) reported on Wednesday.
"COVID-19 testing for all overseas travelers entering the country will also be canceled beginning January 8. All inbound travelers will be required to fill in the results of their nucleic acid tests taken 48 hours before arriving in the country," the Chinese General Administration of Customs (GAC) said in a statement on its website, as quoted by GT.
-
09:31 AM
Bengal to write to Centre for more COVID vaccines, testing kits
The West Bengal government on Wednesday decided to write to the Centre to request more COVID vaccines and testing kits, a senior official said. Along with five lakh doses of nasal vaccines, the state government has decided to request the Union government to send one lakh doses of Covaxin and 15 lakh doses of Covishield, he said.
-
09:30 AM
UK to consider COVID curbs for arrivals from China
The UK will consider on Thursday imposing COVID-19 restrictions for arrivals from China, including requiring tests for the coronavirus, the Telegraph reported. Officials from the Department for Transport, Home Office and the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) are expected to decide today whether the UK should follow the United States and Italy in imposing COVID restrictions for travellers from China, the report said.
-
09:29 AM
Mainland China reports one COVID death for Dec 28
China reported one new COVID-19 death in the mainland for Dec. 28, compared with three deaths a day earlier, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday. The death toll was raised to 5,246.
-
09:28 AM
UP: Lucknow Police runs awareness campaign on COVID, drink and drive ahead of new year
Ahead of the arrival of the New Year, the Lucknow Police on Wednesday ran an awareness campaign on COVID-19 protocol and drink and drive. The Police also conducted a flag march in the Hazratganj area of the city to spread awareness about the adherence to protocols. Earlier on December 21, the UP government had issued an alert across the state while also stepping up preparedness.
-
09:27 AM
US imposes new restrictions, travellers from China to show negative Covid-19 tests before flight
In a new set of restrictions amid a spike in covid infections in China, the United States (US) will require all visitors from China to present a negative Covid-19 test result before boarding a flight to the country, CNN reported on Wednesday.
Through a telehealth service, the testing can be either PCR tests or antigen self-tests. CNN reported citing the Federal health officials that passengers travelling from China to the US will need to take a test no later than two days prior to their flight and provide their airline documentation of a negative result before boarding.
Coronavirus News Live: Govt Warns Of Covid Surge In Jan; Efficacy Of Vaccines Against Omicron BF.7 To Be Tested
