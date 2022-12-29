Coronavirus News Live: Govt Warns Of Covid Surge In Jan; Efficacy Of Vaccines Against Omicron BF.7 To Be Tested

09:42 AM

India to test the efficacy of available vaccines against Omicron BF.7: Report

India has successfully isolated a patient who tested positive for the Omicron BF/7 sub-variant, which is suspected to be behind the alarming surge in China. According to a report by the Times of India, the government will now test the efficacy of available vaccines against the BF.7 sub-variant.

"Scientists are studying whether the currently available vaccines are effective in preventing infections or serious illness caused by the new sub-variant," Times of India quoted a source as saying.