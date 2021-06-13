Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Arvind Kejriwal likely to announce Unlock 3.0 guidelines for Delhi today
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will likely issue the guidelines for the third phase of the Unlock in the national capital today. Dainik Jagran sources have said that the Kejriwal government will likely allow hotels, bars, restaurants and eateries to resume their operation in this phase. Earlier, it had allowed industrial units and shopping malls to resume their operations.
Several states and union territories (UTs) -- including Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh -- have relaxed the lockdowns and other COVID-19-imposed curbs imposed earlier. However, states like Tamil Nadu and Haryana have refused to uplift the restrictions, fearing that COVID-19 cases might rise again.
Here are the LIVE Updates from the coronavirus pandemic:
8:21 am: Earlier on Saturday, the Goa government had extended the Covid-induced curfew in the state till June 21.
"The Government has decided to extend the State Level Curfew till 7AM, 21 June 2021. Shops, including in Panchayat and Municipal markets, may open between 7 am to 3 PM. Marriage function upto 50 persons have been permitted with the permission," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said.
7:56 am: Jharkhand reports 239 new COVID-19 cases and 493 discharges in last 24 hours.
Active cases: 3,966
Total discharges: 3,34,256
Death toll: 5,082
7:35 am: Also Read -- Karnataka lockdown lifted as COVID-19 cases decline, night curfew to continue | Latest Updates
7:28 am: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to release the guidelines for Unlock 3.0 in the national capital today.
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma
