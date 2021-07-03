LIVE Coronavirus News Updates: The Health Ministry has said that India will have adequate doses by December-end that will enough to vaccinate all its citizens.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Bharat Biotech on Saturday morning said that the final analysis for Covaxin efficacy as part of phase 3 clinical trials has been completed, adding that the COVID-19 vaccine has shown efficacy of 77.8 per cent against symptomatic patients. It also said that Covaxin is 93.4 per cent effective against severe symptomatic cases while it gives protection of 65.2 per cent against Delta Variant of COVID-19.

This is a big boost for India, which is running the biggest COVID-19 vaccination drive in the world. The Health Ministry has said that India will have adequate doses by December-end that will enough to vaccinate all its citizens. On Friday, it had also allowed pregnanet women to get vaccinated, adding that walk-in provisions are available for them.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the COVID-19 crisis:

12:32 pm: People turn out in large numbers to get inoculated as COVID-19 vaccination resumes after four days in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

11:35 am: Recap: West Bengal, meanwhile, had reported 1,422 new COVID-19 cases and 23 fatalities on Friday that pushed the tally to 15.02 lakh and toll to 17,158, said the state health department.

10:07 am: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that the Delta Variant of COVID-19 is very "dangerous" and is continuing to evolve and mutate.

"Compounded by more transmissible variants, like Delta, which is quickly becoming the dominant strain in many countries, we are in a very dangerous period of this pandemic," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

9:31 am: Just In: India reports 44,111 new COVID-19 cases, 57,477 recoveries, and 738 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 3,05,02,362

Total recoveries: 2,96,05,779

Active cases: 4,95,533

Death toll: 4,01,050

Total Vaccination: 34,46,11,291

8:40 am: Jharkhand reported 88 new COVID-19 cases and 111 recoveries in last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 3,45,794 in the state. Active cases at 831, says state health department.

8:38 am: People flout COVID-19 norms in Delhi's Okhla Mandi.

8:16 am: I approved Rs 25 lakh from my MLA fund for the procurement of oxygen concentrators in April but till May 20 the purchase didn't happen. They bought it when COVID cases started decreasing during the second wave, says Rajasthan BJP MLA Anita Bhadel.

Instead of 10L O2 concentrators, they bought 2L concentrators at a price of Rs 83,000 each. It was of no use for COVID patients as they require min 10L O2 flow and it also can't run 24-hour. It's not developed by any authorised company so I doubt cost, she added.

8:05 am: Efficacy analysis demonstrates Covaxin to be 93.4 per cent effective against severe symptomatic COVID-19. Efficacy data demonstrates 65.2 per cent protection against the SARS-CoV-2, B.1.617.2 Delta variant, says Bharat Biotech.

8:00 am: Bharat Biotech concludes final analysis for Covaxin efficacy as part of phase 3 clinical trials, after evaluation of 130 confirmed cases. Covaxin's efficacy demonstrated at 77.8 per cent against symptomatic COVID-19 patients, it says.

