New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The next 100-125 days are critical in the fight against COVID-19, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V K Paul said on Friday while informing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a target to stall the third wave of the pandemic and it is possible. Addressing a press conference, he said the world is moving towards a third wave of Covid and even the prime minister has mentioned this and said it is a warning that everything cannot be taken for granted.

"Leaving the North and South American regions, all other WHO regions are moving from bad to worse. The world is moving towards a third wave and this is a fact. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has asked us to take this as a red flag and warning.... The prime minister has given us the target to stall the third wave and it is possible," Paul said. He said Spain has registered a 64-per cent rise in the weekly number of coronavirus cases, while the Netherlands has witnessed a 300-per cent increase in the figure.

Here are the LIVE Updates of July 17:

10:40 am: 10% of total (COVID) cases are pediatric. We have ramped up hospital infrastructure and augmented ICU, oxygen beds. We are on high alert. We request parents to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and vaccinate themselves: Dr Arun, Health Secretary, Puducherry

10:30 am: J&K | Sheep sales go down in Srinagar ahead of Bakr-Eid as people face hardships due to COVID-19 "There is high inflation. Sheep are being sold at high prices. COVID has disrupted people's lives. But from a religious perspective, we have to buy them," says a customer

10:15 am: The total number of samples tested up to 16th July is 44,20,21,954 including 19,98,715 samples tested yesterday, says the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

10:00 am: India reports 38,079 new cases and 560 deaths in last 24 hours, active caseload at 4,24,025; recovery rate rises to 97.31%

9:45 am: First case of COVID19 detected in Tokyo Olympic Village, say organisers: AFP

9:30 am: Uttarakhand | Quick Reaction Teams (QRT) will also be deployed along with the police force at state borders to stop Kanwariyas from entering the state The state has suspended Kanwar Yatra 2021 due to COVID19

9:15 am: University Grants Commission has issued guidelines on examinations& academic calendar in view of COVID to all universities&colleges Guidelines state that admissions to first-year courses for 2021-22 to be completed by no later than Sept 30& academic session to commence by Oct 1

8:45 am: Gujarat | After nearly 15 months, Rajkot has registered zero COVID19 cases in the city and also Rajkot rural. Only 37 active case remains in the city and 6 active cases in Rajkot rural: Health department, Rajkot Municipal Corporation

7:50 am: University Grants Commission has issued guidelines on examinations& academic calendar in view of COVID to all universities&colleges. Guidelines state that admissions to first-year courses for 2021-22 to be completed by no later than Sept 30& academic session to commence by Oct 1

7:40 am: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik yesterday announced the #COVID19 assistance package of Rs 453.50 crore for self-help groups under Mission Shakti

7:30 am: Mudia mela has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Border will be sealed. Devotees from across the world come here to circumambulate the Girraj Parikrama. I appeal devotees to not visit at the district: Dr Gaurav Grover, SSP, Mathura

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan