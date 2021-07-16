New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Health Ministry on Thursday raised with the states the issue of violations in COVID-19 norms in many parts of the country, especially hill stations, and impressed upon them the need for focussed public health measures to check the pandemic. In a letter to all states and Union Territories, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said complacency at this juncture has the potential to result in another surge in COVID-19 cases.

It is imperative to adhere to the guiding principles of COVID-19 containment and management with a special focus on the five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccinate and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour, Bhushan said. The letter comes a day after the Union Home ministry raised the issue of violations of COVID-19 norms observed in several parts of the country, including hill stations, and asked states and union territories to take action against officials responsible for ensuring compliance to guidelines.

Here are the LIVE Updates of July 16:

8:00 am: With the wide prevalence of the Delta variant of #COVID19, Manipur Government announced total curfew for 10 days, starting from July 18

7:50 am: 92% of total active cases are from 10 districts of the state while remaining 8% are from 26 districts. We can see a plateau in active cases but we want to see a decline. Maharashtra stands at 10th position in per million cases tally: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

7:40 am: Tamil Nadu reported 2,405 new #COVID19 cases, 3,006 recoveries, and 49 deaths on Thursday.

Active cases: 29,950

Total recoveries: 24,65,250

Death toll: 33,606

7:30 am: Jharkhand reports 54 new #COVID19 cases and 62 recoveries.

Active cases: 336

Total recoveries: 3,41,077

Death toll: 5,120

