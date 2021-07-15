New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Sub-lineages of Delta variant -- AY.1, which is commonly known as the Delta Plus, and AY.2 -- are unlikely to be more transmissible than the parent, said INSACOG, a consortium of government panel involved in genome sequencing of coronavirus. These two sub-lineages are also below 1 per cent in the genome samples sequenced in the country in June. INSACOG also said AY.3 has been identified as a new Delta sub-lineage and it is defined by ORF1a: I3731V common AY.1 mutations except for S: K417. This is primarily seen in the US with single reclassified cases in the UK and India.

However, there is "no known significant property" of this mutation. But since it is a Delta variant of concern (VOC) sub-lineage, INSACOG will continue to monitor it, the bulletin stated. "Delta sub-lineages AY.1 and AY.2 are declining globally with near-zero cases in the last week of June in either the UK or US, where they were most frequently seen. They also continue to be below 1 per cent in available sequences from June in India. "It is likely that neither AY.1 nor AY.2 is more transmissible than Delta," the INSACOG said, adding there is no indication of a rising trend in the four clusters of Ratnagiri and Jalgaon in Maharashtra, Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh and Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

Here are the LIVE Updates of July 15:

10:00 am: Keeping the lives of everyone on priority, we have cancelled the Kanwar Yatra. Protection of people's lives comes first for us: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami "We have stopped it in our state," says the CM on UP Govt's decision to allow the Yatra.

9:45 am: Recovery rate increases to 97.28%, active cases constitute 1.39% of total cases, weekly positivity rate remains below 5% currently at 2.21%, daily positivity rate at 2.15%, less than 3% for 24 consecutive days. Testing capacity ramped up, 43.80cr total conducted: Health Ministry

9:30 am: Staff at a Japanese hotel hosting Brazil's Olympic judo team test positive for coronavirus: AFP News Agency

9:15 am: India reports 41,806 new #COVID19 cases, 39,130 recoveries, & 581 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry Total cases: 3,09,87,880 Total recoveries: 3,01,43,850 Active cases: 4,32,041 Death toll: 4,11,989 Total vaccinated: 39,13,40,491 (34,97,058 in last 24 hrs)

9:00 am: 43,80,11,958 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 14th July 2021. Of these, 19,43,488 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

8:43 am: Haridwar SSP asks people to not arrive in the district for Kanwar Yatra. Provision for 14-day mandatory institutional quarantine for people coming from outside. Vehicle of anyone attempting to enter the dist will be seized; action under Disaster Mgmt Act for violation of rules.

8:30 am: COVID-19: Two Indian cricketers tested positive in UK, one still in isolation but asymptomatic

8:25 am: Schools & Anganwadis getting tap connections on priority basis. As of now, around 6.75 lakhs schools & as many Anganwadi centers are getting tap water. Hopeful that we'll achieve target of linking every household with tap connection before 2024: Jal Jeevan Mission Director

8:15 am: Despite COVID, after 2 yrs of launching (Har Ghar Jal mission), 71 districts have tap connections in each house. One lakh villages are getting tap water. Work completed in 50,000 Gram Panchayats & they're getting tap water now: Jal Jeevan Mission Director, Bharat Lal

7:58 am: Delta variant sub-lineages — AY.1 and AY.2 — are unlikely to be more transmissible than Delta said INSACOG, a consortium of government panel involved in genome sequencing of coronavirus. In a recent bulletin, it also said that AY.3 has been identified as a new sub-lineage of Delta and it is defined by ‘ORF1a:I3731V common AY.1 mutations except for S:417’.

7:53 am: Gujarat: Arrival of tourists in Dang dist helps local businesses to revive after second wave of #COVID. After relaxation in norms, tourists have started coming here. It's helping my business to pick up. We're following COVID protocols: Ritesh Patel,a shopkeeper in Saputara



7:40 am: We've started process of sending Gangajal via post to devotees. We're also planning to supply Gangajal in tankers & are in talks with administration of neighbouring states to avoid large number of gathering here: Haridwar Dist Magistrate C Ravishankar, Uttarakhand

7:30 am: With the second wave of COVID19 subsiding, the number of containment zones in Delhi has gone down from over 58,000 to less than 500 in the last two months, according to official data. Containment zones are residential areas with three or more active COVID19 cases, entailing complete restrictions on entry and exit from such places and special measures such as mass testing, tracing and tracking.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan