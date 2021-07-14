New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: People are talking about the third wave of coronavirus as casually as a "weather update", the government said on Tuesday, noting that "gross violations" of Covid-appropriate behaviour being seen in several parts of the country can nullify the gains made so far in pandemic management. NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V K Paul said globally, the third wave of COVID-19 is being seen and called on people to make efforts to ensure that it does not hit India.

Referring to scenes in hill stations and markets like Sadar Bazaar and Janpath market in Delhi, Ranganathan street in Chennai, Vilaripatti in Tamil Nadu, Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh and Bhushi Dam in Maharashtra, Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the health ministry, said "gross violations" of Covid-appropriate behaviour are being seen "which can nullify the gains" made so far in the management of the pandemic.

Here are the LIVE Updates of July 14:

7:52 am: Domestic passengers who are fully vaccinated will be exempted from carrying negative RTPCR reports when they enter Mumbai airport. Ahead of this as per the guidelines issued by the Government, all passengers arriving on domestic flights into Mumbai were required to present a negative RT-PCR test report at the time of boarding the flight.

7:45 am: Delhi reports 76 new #COVID cases (positivity rate - 0.11%), 84 recoveries, and 02 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Active cases: 683

Total recoveries: 14,35,204

Death toll: 25,020

7:35 am: A deaf & mute man was allegedly sterilised in UP's Etah on pretext of giving COVID vaccine y'day. A man was brought by Asha worker for surgery. He didn't express objection. Hospital admin was told that his family has been informed. Matter under investigation:UK Tripathi, CMO Etah

7:25 am: Complete Lockdown in Kerala on July 17-18 | There will be a complete lockdown on 17th and 18th July in the state: Kerala Government issued an order on Tuesday

7:15 am: The Uttarakhand government has decided to cancel the Kanwar Yatra this year owing to the threat of Covid-19. The decision was taken after a high-level meeting between Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and top officials of the state government.

