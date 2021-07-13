New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines from different manufacturers is a "dangerous trend" and could lead to chaos as there is limited data on it on the practice, World Health Organisation (WHO) chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said. Addressing a COVID-19 media briefing, Swaminathan said, "Really want to caution folks, because there is a tendency now for people in countries which enough availability of vaccines to voluntarily start thinking". "So it's a little bit of a dangerous trend here where we're in a data-free evidence-free zone as far as a mix and match there is limited data on mix and match. There are studies going on, we need to wait for that," she added.

On the question of booster shots, WHO chief scientist said it will be a chaotic situation in countries if citizens start deciding when they should be taking a second, or a third, or a fourth dose. "We have four countries that have announced a booster program, and a few more that are thinking about it. If 11 high and upper-middle-income countries decide to some of them are large countries that they will go for a booster for their populations or even subgroups. This will require an additional 800 million doses of vaccine."

Here are the LIVE Updates of July 13:

7:30 am: Rajasthan: Jodhpur admin closed shops in Nai Sarak area where less than 60% of staff were vaccinated against COVID. Admin had issued an order with relaxation in lockdown. There were 8 shops that weren't following it: RS Tomar, Municipal Corporation Commissioner (North)

7:21 am: Notice of carrying RTPCR negative report, registration on online portal & prior hotel booking was issued for tourists coming here. Around 4,000 vehicles each were sent back from Mussorie & Nainital during this weekend: Nilesh Anand Bharane, DIG, Uttarakhand

7:10 am: At least 39 people were killed and over 20 injured in a fire that broke out at a COVID hospital in Iraq's southern city of Nassiriya: Reuters quoting Iranian Health officials and police

