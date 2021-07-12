LIVE Coronavirus News Updates: Last week, NTAGI chairperson Dr NK Arora had said that the Zydus Cadila vaccine will be available by next month or early September.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In big boost to India's COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) will likely grant emergency use approval (EUA) to the Zydus Cadila vaccine for children in the age group of 12 to 18 years. According to media reports, the DCGI is "satisfied" with the data provided by the pharmaceutical firm and might give its nod for EUA this week.

Last week, NTAGI chairperson Dr NK Arora had said that the Zydus Cadila vaccine will be available by next month or early September. India has been looking to ramp up the COVID-19 vaccination drive to avoid a possible third wave. As per the Union Health Ministry, the country has administered 37.60 crore vaccine shots so far.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the COVID-19 crisis in India:

12:49 pm: The COVID-19 situation is under control. Infection rate is quickly decreasing to zero and recovery rate is 78.78 per cent, says Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

12:02 pm: Central government's team is working on the ground. We're continuously monitoring the situation, taking feedbacks from State govts regularly. COVID-19 is yet not over, says Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar.

11:09 am: Just In: BMC has sealed 'Prithvi Apartments' building located at Altamount Road, South Mumbai as few people found COVID-19 positive. Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty resides in the building, reports ANI.

10:42 am: We have 7 lakh vaccines in stock. No cases of Zika virus detected in the state so far. People coming into the state from Kerala are being screened for the virus, says Tamil Nadu Health Minister.

10:08 am: Odisha reported 1,993 new cases, 63 deaths and 2,824 recoveries in last 24 hours. Active cases in the state stand at 24,567, says Odisha Health Department.

9:40 am: India reports 37,154 new COVID-19 cases, 39,649 recoveries, and 724 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Health Ministry.

Total cases: 3,08,74,376

Total recoveries: 3,00,14,713

Active cases: 4,50,899

Death toll: 4,08,764

Total vaccinated: 37,73,52,501

9:21 am: Just In: India reports 37,154 new cases in last 24 hours; active caseload at 4,50,899. Recovery rate increases to 97.22 per cent, says Union Health Ministry.

9:10 am: Rath Yatra began today at Jagannath Temple in Gujarat's Ahmedabad amid strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

8:30 am: The Zydus Cadila COVID-19 vaccine is expected to get the DCGI nod for EUA in India for children in the age group of 12 to 18 years likely this week, said a report by The Times of India.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma