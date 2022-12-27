At 7 Degree Celsius, Delhi Wakes Up To Shivers As Cold Wave Grips North India

-
09:56 AM
Delhi hospitals to conduct mock drills to check Covid readiness
Hospitals across Delhi will conduct mock drills on Tuesday to assess their preparedness, including availability of beds and manpower, to deal with any increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. The Centre issued an advisory to this effect on Monday amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases in some countries.
-
09:23 AM
Maharashtra to pass resolution in state assembly on border dispute with Karnataka
Maharashtra on Tuesday will pass a resolution in the state assembly on the border dispute with Karnataka.
"Today CM will move a resolution (in state assembly) on the border dispute. I hope the resolution will be passed by the majority. I'm surprised that those who spoke yesterday did nothing for 2.5 years as CM, border dispute did not start after our govt came to power," Maharashtra Dy CM said.
Today CM will move a resolution (in state assembly) on the border dispute. I hope the resolution will be passed by majority. I'm surprised that those who spoke yesterday did nothing for 2.5 years as CM, border dispute did not start after our govt came to power: Maharashtra Dy CM pic.twitter.com/iFEJwRTGO7— ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2022
-
08:50 AM
BSF soldier killed in Gujarat, 7 accused held
At least seven accused have been arrested after they killed a BSF soldier Meljibhai Vaghela as he went to their home after one of the accused Shailesh Jadav made a video of the victim's daughter viral in Chaklasi village in Nadiad on December 24, DSP VR Bajpai, Nadiad said as quoted by news agency ANI.
-
08:26 AM
Temperature drops in UP's Bareilly, bonfire comes to people's rescue
Uttar Pradesh | Bonfire comes to people's rescue as temperature drops in Bareilly As per IMD, Bareilly is to experience 'Fog/mist in the morning and mainly clear sky later today, with the minimum temperature being 5°C
-
08:05 AM
Delhi govt school teachers to be deployed at IGI Airport on Covid duty from Dec 31
As Delhi schools are set to close for winter vacations, all teachers working in government schools will be deployed at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to perform Covid-19 duty.
-
08:02 AM
Cold Wave: Delhi Records minimum temperature at 7 degrees Celsius
Dense fog was observed as the cold wave continues in Delhi, with a minimum temperature recorded at 7 degrees Celsius.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
At 7 Degree Celsius, Delhi Wakes Up To Shivers As Cold Wave Grips North India
Radha Basnet
Tue, 27 Dec 2022 09:56 AM IST
Amid surging cases of high transmissible BF.7 Covid variants in China, India will conduct a mock drill to see how well-equipped the medical institutions are to handle any increase in COVID-19 cases. All the states and Union territories' health ministers are to take part in the practice exercise to ensure their readiness to deal with any eventuality related to COVID-19, following an advisory by the Centre.
27 December 2022