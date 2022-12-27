At 7 Degree Celsius, Delhi Wakes Up To Shivers As Cold Wave Grips North India

09:23 AM

Maharashtra to pass resolution in state assembly on border dispute with Karnataka

Maharashtra on Tuesday will pass a resolution in the state assembly on the border dispute with Karnataka.

"Today CM will move a resolution (in state assembly) on the border dispute. I hope the resolution will be passed by the majority. I'm surprised that those who spoke yesterday did nothing for 2.5 years as CM, border dispute did not start after our govt came to power," Maharashtra Dy CM said.