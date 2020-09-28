The Union health ministry on Monday launched a dedicated portal that will provide all the important information related to COVID vaccine in the country

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union health ministry on Monday launched a dedicated portal that will provide all the important information related to COVID vaccine in the country. The “Vaccine Portal” is available on the Indian Council of Medical Research website.

"The vaccine portal contains all information regarding Indian efforts towards the development of a vaccine against COVID-19. Interested people can visit the website on vaccine.icmr.org.in to get the latest information on vaccine development," the health ministry said

Another portal “National Clinical Registry” was also launched for collecting “quality real-time clinical data” of coronavirus patients.

It will collect systematic data on clinical signs and symptoms, laboratory investigations, management protocols, the clinical course of COVID-19, disease spectrum and outcomes of patients.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan expressed confidence that India will have a vaccine by early 2021. "Research to develop a vaccine is being done expeditiously,” Vardhan said. “There are at least three viable such vaccine candidates that are in the phase of clinical trials right now in the country. We’re hopeful that within the first quarter of 2021, it will be available," he told reporters today.

On India''s fight against COVID-19, the health minister said the continuously rising recovery rate and progressively falling case fatality rate in the country have proven the success of the COVID-19 containment strategy followed by all states and Union Territories.

"From having one laboratory (for COVID-19 testing) to over 1,800 today, we have come a long way in strengthening our capabilities. We have successfully ramped up our testing capacity which has touched 15 lakh daily tests," he said.

He also lauded the healthcare personnel working selflessly to serve the people "even at a time when the resources are limited" due to coronavirus.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha