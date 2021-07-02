LIVE Delta Plus Variant Updates: The WHO has called for vaccinating at least 10 per cent of the population of every country by September, noting that vaccination is the best way to control the pandemic and reboot the global economy.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Despite a dip in daily COVID-19 cases, concerns have been raised over the Delta and Delta Plus variants of the infection by the health experts, forcing the state and union territory (UT) governments consider withdrawing some relaxations. So far, as per the Union Health Ministry, India has reported over 50 cases of the Delta Plus variant.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has called for vaccinating at least 10 per cent of the population of every country by September, noting that vaccination is the best way to control the pandemic and reboot the global economy.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the big story:

15:03 pm: India's economy is growing, and our exports are also growing. India recorded the highest ever exports in the first quarter of April-June 2021, despite the severity of the second wave of COVID19, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

Despite COVID19, the highest ever FDI inflow of USD 81.72 billion in 2020-21. FDI inflow of USD 6.24 billion in April 2021, 38 per cent higher than April 2020, he added.

14:07 pm: Zydus Cadila receives final approval from USFDA for Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate tablets. The drug is used with other HIV medications to help control HIV infection, reports ANI.

13:38 pm: We have received 7.5 lakh Covishield doses. The Central govt has allotted 4.5 lakh extra doses to the state. I will visit Delhi on Monday to request more vaccines to Karnataka, says state health minister Dr K Sudhakar

13:07 pm: BREAKING: The Netherlands has recognised Covishield as a valid proof of vaccination against COVID19.

12:45 pm: We are conducting targeted tests in the state, and this is the reason behind the high number of new cases. We are trying to vaccinate more people. At least 85 per cent of the total population needs to be vaccinated to manage the possible third wave of COVID19, says Kerala Health Minister.

12:07 pm: Just In: Central government rushes teams to 6 States for COVID-19 control and containment measures. Teams sent to Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Manipur - that are reporting a high number of COVID-19 cases.

11:15 am: 12 crore vaccine doses will be available in July - separate from supply to pvt hospitals. States have been informed about supply 15 days back. Rahul Gandhi should understand that petty politics, instead of seriousness, is not right in the fight against COVID, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

11:05 am: Fake COVID tests at Haridwar Kumbh Mela matter: SIT constituted to probe the matter is now investigating the role of officers connected to the Mela administration. An additional charge under IPC Sec 467 (Forgery of valuable security, will, etc) added in the FIR, reports ANI.

10:14 am: India has now become the third country after the US and Brazil to report over 4 lakh COVID-19 deaths. The US has over 604,000 deaths and about 518,000 people have died in Brazil.

9:56 am: Active cases constitute 1.67 per cent of total cases. Recovery Rate increases to 97.01 per cent. Weekly Positivity Rate currently at 2.57 per cent. Daily positivity rate at 2.48 per cent, less than 5 per cent for 25 consecutive days. Testing capacity ramped up – 41.42 crore tests total conducted, says Union Health Ministry.

9:36 am: India reports 46,617 new COVID-19 cases, 59,384 recoveries, and 853 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 3,04,58,251

Total recoveries: 2,95,48,302

Active cases: 5,09,637

Death toll: 4,00,312

Total Vaccination: 34,00,76,232

9:15 am: 41,42,51,520 samples tested for COVID19 up to 1 July 2021. Of these, 18,80,026 samples were tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research.

9:00 am: Uttarakhand government cancels Kanwar Yatra, held in the month of 'sawan' from Haridwar, as a precautionary measure amid COVID-19 pandemic, says state government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal.

8:45 am: West Bengal: One Arbinda Baidya arrested last night in Kolkata in connection with fake vaccine scam where Debanjan Deb impersonated as an IAS officer. Baidya was the security personnel of Deb, had knowledge of his illegal activities and had also participated in some of them, reports ANI.

8:16 am: Haryana reported 85 new COVID cases, 127 recoveries and 15 deaths yesterday, says state health department.

Active cases: 1,380

Total recoveries: 7,57,898

Death toll: 9,446

8:00 am: Johnson and Johnson today announced data that demonstrated its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine generated strong, persistent activity against the rapidly spreading Delta variant and other highly prevalent SARS-CoV-2 viral variants, reports ANI.

In addition, the data showed that the durability of the immune response lasted through at least eight months, the length of time evaluated to date. The two preprint study summaries have been submitted today to bioRxiv, ANI reported.

7:30 am: The WHO has called for a global effort to vaccinate at least 10 per cent of the population of every country by September, at least 40 per cent by the end of the year, and at least 70 per cent by the middle of next year.

"Vast inequities in the access to vaccines are fuelling a two-track pandemic. While some countries have reached a high level of coverage, many others don't have enough to vaccinate health workers, older people and other at-risk groups," said WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

