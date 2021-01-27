Delhi recorded 96 new cases of novel coronavirus on Wednesday -- the lowest tally in more than nine months, while the active cases slipped to 1501.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi recorded 96 new cases of novel coronavirus on Wednesday -- the lowest tally in more than nine months, while the active cases slipped to 1501. This is the first time since April that the national capital has reported less than 100 cases in a day.

Nine people succumbed to the infection in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll in the city to 10,829, the authorities said, as reported by news agency PTI. The national capital has reported 6,34,325 new cases of the infection since the outbreak of the pandemic, while 10,829 people have succumbed to the disease.

A total of 29,855 people were tested for the virus on Tuesday, relatively lower from previous few days. This can be attributed to January 26 being a national holiday. The city has reported less than 200 cases in a day six times in January, this year.

At the height of the pandemic in the country, Delhi was one of the worst-affected cities, with daily tally topping 7,000. The active cases have significantly reduced over the past few weeks -- a trend witnessed across the country. India has also kicked off its inoculation drive, with priorities set for the frontline and healthcare workers in the first phase.

Delhi's case positivity rate on Wednesday was 0.32 per cent -- slightly higher than the previous day.

Kerala COVID-19 tally

Kerala reported 5659 fresh cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the caseload to 9,05,951. 20 people succumbed to the infection in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,663.

Jammu and Kashmir COVID-19 tally

Jammu and Kashmir reported 77 fresh cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the caseload to 1,24,234. One person succumbed to the infection in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1931. Also Read Centre issues fresh COVID-19 guidelines: Cinema halls permitted to operate..

Posted By: Lakshay Raja