Coronavirus News: Delhi reported the highest single-day spike of 6,725 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which pushed its overall tally to 4,03,096

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi reported the highest single-day spike of 6,725 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which pushed its overall tally to 4,03,096, the state health department said. The second-highest surge was recorded on October 30, with 5,891 cases. The state's death count due to the virus went up by 48 and reached 6,652, it said. A total of 3,610 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered people in the state to 3,60,069, the department said in its statement.

The national capital had been reporting more than 5,000 cases over most of the last week. There are 36,375 active cases in the national capital at present. So far, 4,03,096 people have been tested for COVID-19 across Delhi, it said.

The recent surge in the number of active cases was attributed to the festival season, which has witnessed greater movement of people, accompanied by laxity in adhering to the basic principles of safe COVID behaviour, MHA said in a statement.

Scientists had warned that low temperature, coupled with increasing pollution levels, could lead to an exponential spike in coronavirus cases in Delhi. Last month, the National Centre for Disease Control had put the figure at upto 15,000 cases a day in the winter.

Based on our knowledge of other respiratory viruses, it may be possible that the coronavirus infections might rise in the coming winter months," Dr Richa Sareen, Consultant, Pulmonology at Fortis Hospital in New Delhi, told IANS.

"Most respiratory illnesses like SARS, influenza, etc show a seasonal variation, with cases spiking in winter months. Viruses tend to survive longer in a cold and dry climate," she explained. Furthermore, low humidity promotes evaporation of viral particles and aerosol formations, which can increase the airborne spread of disease.

