New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The dip in COVID-19 cases has not resulted in a low patient load in the OPDs across many hospitals in Delhi. The hospitals in the national capital are witnessing a rise in the number of patients with serious post-Covid complications.

According to a media report, doctors are now seeing 25-30 patients with post-COVID complications in the Out Patient Departments (OPDs) with the symptoms far serious and worse than the first wave last year. As compared to fatigue, which was the most common post-COVID marker last year, most patients are now requiring Oxygen support in the wake of having recovered from COVID-19 during the second wave of COVID-19.

"70-80% of our OPDs are flooded with post-Covid patients. Classically, we see lung fibrosis in patients who are over 65 or have been smokers but this time, because middle-aged people, younger patients and even children were admitted in larger numbers, we have patients who are on oxygen support even after discharge; we have had to send them home with oxygen flow,” Dr Vivek Nangia, Head of the Department of Respiratory Medicine at Max Hospital, Saket was quoted as saying by NDTV.

The most common post-COVID markers continue to be lethargy, extreme fatigue, body pain, joint pain, brain fog and high-grade fever but the cases of pneumonia, weakened lungs, heart attacks and even strokes are being reported from many hospitals in Delhi amongst the patients recently recovered from the virus.

According to Dr Arup Basu, senior chest physician at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, after the infection, scars caused by it remain on the lungs. “The scars or thickened tissues make it difficult for the lungs to work properly,” Dr Basu was quoted as saying in an Apollo Hospitals’ post. Furthermore, Dr Basu feared that the Covid-19 pandemic may leave behind a number of people with “crippled lung,” condition, treatment for which remains unclear.

