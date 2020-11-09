Coronavirus News: After a continuous spike in covid-19 cases for more than a week, Delhi reported a decline in new infections on Monday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After a continuous spike in covid-19 cases for more than a week, Delhi reported a decline in new infections on Monday. The national capital recorded 5,023 new Covid 19 cases in the last 24 hours, a sharp drop from the all-time high of 7,745 infections reported yesterday. The latest surge in infection pushed its overall tally to 4,43,552, the state health department said. The second-highest surge was recorded on November 6 with 7,178 cases.

The death count in the national capital due to the virus went up by 71 and reached 7060, it said. A total of 7,014 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered people in the state to 3,96,697, the department said in its statement.

Earlier, the Union health ministry said that Delhi has overtaken Maharashtra and Kerala by recording 7,745 cases in a single day to become the largest contributor towards the daily Covid-19 tally of the country. For several days, Delhi has been recording a record rise in the number of coronavirus reported in a span of 24 hours and is witnessing a third wave of the outbreak. The national capital is followed by Maharashtra with 5,585 cases and Kerala with 5,585 cases, the ministry said.

IState health minister Satyendar Jain while speaking to news agency ANI said, “Covid-19 cases are at peak now & experts say it can last for 4-5 days. Delhi’s overall death ratio is 1.59%. Many people aren’t wearing masks. Most cases are from working class. We’ve increased 110 ICU beds in govt hospitals.”

India's cumulative COVID-19 positivity rate has also declined as new cases decline, but focus on testing remains a prime commitment of the Centre and the State and UT governments. India's cumulative positivity rate has dropped to 7.19 per cent as on date.

