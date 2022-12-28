Coronavirus News: 39 International Passengers Test Covid Positive In India In Last 3 Days

Four international passengers from Myanmar tested positive for the Coronavirus infection at the Delhi airport. (Image Credit: ANI.)

The Indian Government has started randomly testing every inbound international passenger for Coronavirus from December 24 onwards amid a global surge in Covid-19 cases. This action comes after 39 international passengers tested positive for Covid-19 in the past three days.

"The total number of international flights screened in the last three days starting from December 24, December 25 and December 26 is 498. The number of samples collected for Covid19 testing is 1,780. The cumulative number of samples collected is 3,994. The cumulative number of samples testing positive is 39 and the cumulative number of samples sent for whole genome sequencing is 39”, ANI quoted sources as saying.

To face a spike in Covid-19 cases, hospitals across India conducted a mock drill on Tuesday. The purpose of the mock drill was to ensure their readiness to effectively curb the outbreak in terms of resources, protocol, and trained personnel.

Health Ministers of all states took participation in the mock drill. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also visited the Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday to observe the mock drill.

"To make sure there is not a Covid-19 surge in the country, PM Narendra Modi has asked us to be careful. The government is also preparing if the Covid cases increase. Today mock drills are conducted across Covid hospitals in the country to make sure people get proper treatment," ANI quoted Mansukh Mandaviya as saying.

Mansukh Mandaviya also emphasised that owing to the instructions given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be cautious and prepared to deal with any COVID-19-related situation, mock exercises are being conducted on Tuesday in various hospitals across the nation in light of the rising COVID-19 cases in some countries, including China.

"Mock drill is being conducted today to see how prepared we are. We need to have full monitoring and keep all the logistics ready. There is excess oxygen in our state. If any shortcoming is found during the mock drill, it will be addressed, ANI quoted BK Mohapatra, Director of Health Services in Odisha as saying.