Coronavirus News: 11 Omicron Sub Variants Found In 124 Int'l Flyers In 11 Days; XBB, XBB.1 Most Dominating

AS MANY as 124 out of 19,227 international passengers have tested positive for COVID-19 after they were screened on their arrival in India over the last 10 days, the official source, as quoted by ANI said. These 19,227 passengers arriving in India from other countries were screened between December 23 and January 3 at International airports and seaports.

Of the 19,227 passengers, 124 who tested positive for Covid-19, were found to be infected with 11 various sub-variant of Omicron, the sources said. Of the 124 positive samples, genome sequencing results of 40 were received of which XBB including XBB.1 was found in the maximum 14 samples and BF 7.4.1 has been found in one sample, official sources, quoted by ANI said.

India on Thursday saw a slight increase in Covid infections as it witnessed 188 new cases in the last 24 hours today, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Amid rising covid cases in several countries especially in China, India introduced random testing at airports to detect any possible new variant. The country also announced mandatory RT-PCR negative covid reports for international passengers coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand.

India has stepped up its surveillance and genome sequencing of Covid positive samples. Keeping the global situation in view, government officials have appealed to people to take precaution dose who are due for it to take it. A nationwide mock drill was also conducted last month at hospitals and healthcare centres.

Earleir, the Serum Institute of India (SII) has offered two crore doses of the Covishield vaccine to the central government free of cost in view of rising cases, official sources, as quoted by PTI said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired a high-level meeting on December 22, last year to assess the Covid situation in the country as well as the readiness of the health infrastructure.