New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc across India with the country reporting 2,71,202 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours- just 20 days into the third wave of Coronavirus which started on December 27 last year. Several state governments are trying to brace against the deadly virus by imposing various restrictions like shutting down schools and colleges, night curfews, and weekend lockdown.

Amid the increasing cases, speculations have been floating around whether a nationwide lockdown will be imposed across the country or not. Here's an expert opinion.

Dr. PN Arora, MD, Yashoda Hospital, Ghaziabad, in a conversation with Dainik Jagan explained although due to Omicron, the number of coronavirus patients in the country has increased significantly, but so far it has not been proved to be fatal like the delta variant.

"This is a relief. It is a mild variant of the virus. The risk of death from Omicron is very low. If compared to the second wave of coronavirus, then the third wave has spread five times faster. There is an explosive situation of infection in seven states," he said.

However, he added that during the third wave, till January 6, the rate of doubling of cases came down to 454 days and despite an 18-fold increase in daily coronavirus infection cases, the situation is still under control. The government is relieved that the influx of patients in the hospital is less.

In this context, Dr Arora said if we go by the formula of the first lockdown, then the central government should impose lockdown by now. This would allow the speed of infection to be controlled. Nevertheless, such a decision may have a negative impact on the economy and therefore, the government is said to be refraining from imposing lockdown considering the severity of the virus and low hopsitalisation.

Furthermore, Dr. Arora mentioned that the peak of the Omicron wave will come between late January and early February. However, the damage won't be as bad as the second wave.

"At present, Omicron cases in the country are 52 percent as compared to the peak of Delta. At the same time, the death rate is only 3.3 percent. These figures will definitely increase when Omicron reaches its peak, but even then the deaths will be less compared to Delta," he said.

"The peak of Omicron is near in Delhi, but it is a matter of relief that the influx of patients admitted in hospitals is less," he added.

Meanwhile, the health infrastructure in the country has increased significantly as compared to the second wave. As of now, there are about 18.03 lakh isolation beds in the country. Apart from this, arrangements for 1.24 lakh ICU beds, and 3,236 oxygen plants have also been made. The country appears to be prepared to deal with the third wave more promptly than the previous wave.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha