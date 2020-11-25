The alarming spike in the last few weeks in COVID-19 cases and deaths in India continues haunting people as the country crossing the grim mark of 9 million.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus cases in India crossed the grim milestone of 9.2 million cases on Tuesday, amidst that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the state representatives to take steps needed for strengthening immunisation arrangements in the states before the COVID-19 vaccine is introduced. However, the preparation of the vaccinations will start with certain priority groups.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic which catalyses the countries across the globe to speed up working on their vaccine candidate against the deadly virus. Currently, around 44 vaccine candidates are in clinical trials and five vaccine candidates are in advanced stages, 4 undergoing fourth and third phase testing and others are in the first phase of the development. The top vaccine candidates for ragging COVID-19 include Pfizer, CoronaVac AstraZeneca, SputnikV, Johnson and Johnson.

Here are the Coronavirus LIVE updates:

1:50 pm| People have been advised to stay indoors and those living in low lying areas to shift to safer places. We are providing food, drinking water to the people, and their COVID19 test will also be done, news agency ANI quoted Puducherry CM V.Narayanasamy as saying.

1:30 pm| According to a study performed at the National University of Singapore, The highly efficacious facemask, such as surgical masks with an estimated efficacy of around 70 per cent could stop the COVID-19 pandemic to 70 per cent.

1:00 pm| As per the information given by US Embassy and Consulates in India, The United States Government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), is donating 15 ventilators to Bhutan to assist the country in its fight against COVID-19,



12:40 pm| Delhi Government says, "After ramping up of infrastructure to combat COVID-19, at present, there are over 9,000 regular beds and more than 1000 ICU beds in the national capital".

12:20 pm| A piece of good news is coming from Puducherry as it has recorded zero COVID-19 deaths in the last 6 days. However, 51 people on Wednesday tested positive, taking the toll to 36,820.

12:00 pm| According to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, the world is set to cross the 60 Million coronavirus cases. There are currently 59,759,494 known coronavirus cases worldwide and 1.4 million deaths have been recorded so far.

11:45 am| "In relief camps, we need to ensure COVID19 protocols are followed & masks, sanitizers are available. There's an inventory of 27 items per person which we keep ready, this also includes dignity kit for women," news agency ANI quoted Atulya Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, Tamil Nadu Govt as saying.

11:30 am| Odisha reported 730 fresh COVID-19 infections on 24th November, taking the total cases in the state to 3,16,001. However, the state recorded 3,07,374 recoveries, 6,887 active cases and 1,687 deaths so far.

11:15 am| BMC has intensified targeted coronavirus testing in Mumbai after the festive season to see if there is surge in COVID-19 cases. Sections of shopkeepers, hawkers, BEST drivers and restaurant staff are being extensively tested for the novel coronavirus.

11:00 am| According to news agency ANI, a meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is scheduled for 12 noon today, via video conference; COVID19 situation, vaccine delivery and administration, implementation of COVID19 management strategy following MHA meeting with Delhi on the agenda for the meeting.

10:45 am| According to the state Health Officials, Jharkhand recorded 35 positive cases on Wednesday, taking the COVID-19 tally rose to 3,745. The 12 security personnel have also tested positive from the deadly infection.

10:30 am| Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told India Today on Tuesday that the stubble burning is one of the factors for rise in COVID-19 cases in the National Capital.

10:15 am| France's Covid-19 deaths pass 50,000 after another 458 patients died in hospitals in the past day. According to the reports, near 2.1 million people in France have tested positive so far.

10:00 am| According to the state Health Officials, Jharkhand recorded 233 positive cases on Wednesday, taking the COVID-19 tally rose to 1,07,921. The state now has 2,242 active coronavirus cases, while 1,04,724 people have been recovered from the deadly infection so far.

9:45 am| Maharashtra government makes COVID19 tests mandatory for passengers arriving from Delhi, Goa, Rajasthan and Gujarat. "Passengers who've COVID negative certificates are allowed to go while rest are checked for symptoms & tested accordingly," news agency ANI quoted BMC doctor as saying.

9:35 am| India recorded 44,376 new COVID-19 cases, 481 new deaths in the last 24 hours, taking India's total cases to 92,22,217. Total active cases in the country are 4,44,746, whereas, 86,42,771 have been discharged so far.

9:20 am| Uttrakhand government made COVID19 testing mandatory for passengers travelling from Delhi at Jollygrant Airport in Dehradun. " A team of the Health Dept is conducting tests of each passenger arriving from Delhi," news agency ANI quoted Jollygrant Airport Director DK Gautam as saying.

9:10 am| According to a report published in NDTV, Ambassadors and envoys from 100 countries will visit Serum Institute of India and Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd in Pune on December 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi can also join.

9:00 am| Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a virtual meeting held PM with chief ministers of states, that a total of 1.24 lakh new beds were added to 1,426 hospitals in the state.

8:45 am| Fifth day in a row, the National capital has recorded 100 deaths, amidst that, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reserve 1,000 ICU beds for Delhiites in Centre-run hospitals.

8:30 am| According to the news agency ANI, people travelling from Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat arriving at Mumbai to undergo mandatory RT-PCR test from today.

8:15 am| Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away one month after tested positive for COVID-19. His son Faisal Patel shared the saddened news on Twitter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others share condolences.

8:00 am: US-based pharmaceutical giant Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine will deliver 6.4 million doses across the United States. As the manufacturers have ramped up the production, the shots will be administered to the front-line health-care workers, the top priority group, first.

More than 100 deaths were recorded in Delhi

Posted By: Srishti Goel