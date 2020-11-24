Coronavirus news LIVE updates: With coronavirus cases across India crossing the grim mark of 10 million, PM Modi will hold a meeting with representatives of states and union territories today.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The alarming spike in the last few weeks in COVID-19 cases and deaths in India continues to haunt people, amidst that, PM Modi will hold another meeting with CMs of eight states and representatives union territories (UTs) via video conferencing today (Tuesday) to discuss the daily surge in COVID-19 cases and vaccine distribution strategies in the country.

However, a piece of good news is that the pharmaceutical companies, who are working on the vaccine against the deadly coronavirus, have shown promising results in their advanced stage result. Earlier this week, Oxford's AstraZeneca shows 70 per cent efficacy in two dosses, whereas, Covaxin shows 60 per cent effectiveness. Several vaccine candidates across the globe have entered into the advanced stage and have announced the expected launch date of their vaccines. It includes Moderna, Pfizer, CoronaVac AstraZeneca, SputnikV, Johnson and Johnson Covaxin and others.

Here are the Coronavirus LIVE updates:

11:50 am| As per news agency ANI, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, during the meeting hold by PM with 8 worst sit states, informed PM Modi that Delhi saw a peak of 8600 COVID-19 cases on 10 November in the third peak. Since then cases and positivity rate are steadily decreasing. The high severity of the third wave is due to many factors including pollution.

11:30 am| Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said in a statement, "Considering the COVID19 pandemic, Madhya Pradesh government has decided to extend the parole granted to 4000 prisoners by another 60 days," after MP govt extends parole of 4,000 prisoners in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

11:05 am| Prime Minister Narendra Modi starts meeting with chief ministers of states with the highest coronavirus cases through video conferencing. PM likely to discuss new plans and strategies to fight against coronavirus pandemic.

10:40 am| Andaman and Nicobar Islands have reported 15 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total tally of the Union Territory to 4,656. Whereas, 4,453 have recovered so far. UT witnessed 142 active cases and reported 61 deaths.

10:22 am| WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweets, "No vaccines in history have been developed as rapidly as for COVID19. The scientific community has set a new standard for vaccine development. We must apply the same level of urgency to distribute them fairly. We cannot afford not to ACTogether & prioritize the vulnerable."

10:05 am| Russia claimed that its COVID vaccine candidate SputnikV will be cheaper than US arrivals. The US have announced the expected prices of its vaccine candidates Moderna and Pfizer last week.

9:45 am| As per the data issued by the Delhi Health Department, the National Capital reported 4,454 new coronavirus cases on Monday with 7,216 recoveries and 121 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total case count at 5,34,317.

9:30 am| India recorded 37,975 new COVID-19 cases, 480 new deaths in the last 24 hours, taking India's total cases to 91,77,841. Total active cases in the country are 4,38,667, whereas, 86,04,955 have been discharged so far.

9:20 am| Maharashtra despite being the worst-hit state of the country has reopened the school and colleges on Monday. According to the reports, only 5 per cent of the total students administered attended schools and colleges.

9:10 am| UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said that the lockdown in Britain to remain in force till December 2. The British Prime Minister praised the efforts of the companies working on vaccines against COVID-19.

9:00 am| The book titled 'Till We Win: India's Fight Against The Covid-19 Pandemic' suggests that the healthy adults (with no underlying conditions or recorded disease) might have to wait till 2022 for vaccination. The book is co-authored by AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, vaccine researcher and virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang, and health systems expert Dr Chandrakant Lahariya.

8:45 am| The head of AstraZeneca in France, Olivier Nataf told AFP, "We are committed to these three billion doses at cost price for 2021. We must not forget that this is a race against the virus rather than a race for the vaccine between competitors."

8:30 am| Night curfew to remain in force till December 7 in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat from 9 pm to 6 am. However, Police, medical personnel, fire department and other emergency services will be exempted. Along with that, Himachal Pradesh has imposed a night curfew in 4 districts. Meghalaya has also imposed a night curfew in a few districts.

8:20 am| Mumbai Airport International Limited (MIAL) is all set to implement the new directives issued by the state disaster management authority with regards to domestic air travellers coming from Delhi, Rajasthan, Delhi and Gujarat.

8:10 am| Serum Institute of India's Chief Executive Officer, Adar Poonawalla on Monday said that the Institute's first focus will be India when distributing COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca. "It’s very important we take care of our country first, then go on to Covax after that and then other bilateral deals with countries. So I’ve kept it in that priority," Adar Poonwalla said in a statement.

8:00 am| PM Modi will hold a meeting with representatives of states and union territories via video conferencing. Likely to discuss the continuous surge in COVID-19 cases in the states and the distribution of vaccines.

7:50 am| India has the second-highest cases of coronavirus in the world after the United States. Around 9.1 million cases and 133 thousand deaths have recorded so far. The overall tally across the globe touches 56 million-mark, out of which, 35.8 million have recovered. Whereas, around 1.5 million people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus.

Posted By: Srishti Goel