Coronavirus LIVE News: World Welcomes New Year 2023 Amid Covid Fears

10:35 AM
No New Year Celebration In Malaysia
Malaysia's government cancelled its New Year countdown and fireworks event at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur after flooding across the nation displaced tens of thousands of people and a landslide killed 31 people this month. Celebrations at the country's famous Petronas Twin Towers were pared down with no performances or fireworks.
10:08 AM
Hong Kong Marks New Year After 3 Years
Days after Hong Kong lifted limits on group gatherings, tens of thousands of people gathered near the city's Victoria Harbour for a countdown. Lights beamed from some of the city's biggest harbour-front buildings. It was the city's biggest New Year's Eve celebration in several years. The event was cancelled in 2019 due to often violent social unrest, and was scaled down in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
10:06 AM
China On Edge
China remained on the edge as Covid-19 cases spiral out of control in the country after the government abandoned it 'zero-Covid' policy and suddenly lifted most restrictions amid growing public anger. However, freed from strict curbs after two years, people in China ushered in New Year 2023 with public celebration. In the city of Wuhan, where the pandemic began three years ago, tens of thousands of people gathered to celebrate amid a heavy security
10:01 AM
Australia Welcomes New Year In Style
After two years of rigorous restrictions due to Covid-19, Australia marked New Year 2023 with its usual grand celebration. Sydney is one of the world's first major cities to welcome the New Year did and like its pre-Covid days, the city held massive fireworks display. In a first, the fireworks featured a rainbow waterfall off the famous Harbour Bridge.
Sydney held its first end-of-year celebration in three years without COVID-19 restrictions. An estimated one million-plus people gathered around the city centre to watch a breathtaking show along the harbour.— SBS News (@SBSNews) December 31, 2022
Read more: https://t.co/Vv6nPrbkQB pic.twitter.com/KXhVnX6jCL
09:48 AM
Taiwan Offers China Help To Deal With Covid
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has offered to provide China with "necessary assistance" to help it deal with a spike in COVID-19 cases. Even as the two nations share troubled relations, with recent escalation in tensions, Tsai made the offer in her traditional new year message.
09:46 AM
Australia Mandates Covid Testing For Chinese Visitors
Australia has announced mandatory Covid-19 testing for travellers from China. Australian Health Minister Mark Butler announced that mandatory pre-departure Covid testing for those travelling from China will begin on January 5.
08:46 AM
These Nations Impose Strict Curbs On Travellers From China
As Covid cases in China explode, authorities around the world are imposing or considering curbs on travellers from the country. They have cited a lack of information from China on variants and are concerned about a wave of infections. Latest to join the nations imposing restrictions are Canada, Australia and Morocco. India, the UK, Italy, France, South Korea, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, Spain, Malaysia had already issued strict guidelines.
08:07 AM
China's Covid Death Toll
According to official figure by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, issued on Sunday, China reported one new Covid-19 death in the mainland for December 31. It was the same as on December 30. The accumulated official death toll in China now stands at 5,249.
08:03 AM
GDP To Exceed 120 Trillion Yuan
In his address, Xi also hailed the Chinese economy, which he said has remained the second largest in the world and enjoyed sound development. The Chinese president said the GDP is expected to exceed 120 trillion yuan for the whole year. Despite a global food crisis, China has secured a bumper harvest for the 19th year in a row, putting the country in a stronger position to ensure the food supply of the Chinese people, the statement claimed.
07:57 AM
Tough Challenges Remain: Jinping
"We have now entered a new phase of Covid response where tough challenges remain," Chinese President Xi Jinping said in his new year message to the nation on Saturday.
"In 2022, we successfully convened the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC). An ambitious blueprint has been drawn for building a modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization, sounding a clarion call of the times for us forging ahead on a new journey," he said.
Coronavirus LIVE News: World Welcomes New Year 2023 Amid Covid Fears
Akanksha Verma
Sun, 01 Jan 2023 10:35 AM IST
Coronavirus News Live Updates: China is facing "tough challenges" as it enters "a new phase" in its Covid-19 response, President Xi Jinping said in his annual new year's address on Saturday. "Epidemic prevention and control is entering a new phase... Everyone is working resolutely, and the light of hope is right in front of us," Xi said in a televised address for the New Year 2023.
As the concerns over the global resurgence of Covid-19, especially in China, India has made a negative Covid-19 test report compulsory for flyers from China and 5 other nations, including Japan, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea and Thailand. A pre-departure RT-PCR negative test report will be mandatory for passengers from January 1, 2023.
01 January 2023