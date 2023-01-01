Coronavirus LIVE News: World Welcomes New Year 2023 Amid Covid Fears

Coronavirus News Live Updates: China is facing "tough challenges" as it enters "a new phase" in its Covid-19 response, President Xi Jinping said in his annual new year's address on Saturday. "Epidemic prevention and control is entering a new phase... Everyone is working resolutely, and the light of hope is right in front of us," Xi said in a televised address for the New Year 2023.





As the concerns over the global resurgence of Covid-19, especially in China, India has made a negative Covid-19 test report compulsory for flyers from China and 5 other nations, including Japan, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea and Thailand. A pre-departure RT-PCR negative test report will be mandatory for passengers from January 1, 2023.