New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With just days before the beginning of the "Unlock 3.0", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that the "threat of coronavirus is not over yet", adding that the people across the country need to remain vigilant.

Applauding the people for unitedly fighting the coronavirus pandemic, PM Modi in his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat said that the country has succeeded in saving the lives of millions of her people.

"Today, COVID-19 recovery rate in our country is better than others. Our fatality rate is much less than most other countries. We able to save the lives of lakhs of people, but threat of coronavirus is not over yet. It is spreading fast many areas, we need to remain vigilant," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Speaking about the steps people need to take to break the chain of the coronavirus pandemic, the Prime Minister said that the focus on wearing masks and social distancing has to continue. PM Modi also said that people should think about the frontline health workers who have been working diligently since March before removing masks.

"There are times when masks cause inconvenience, one feels like removing them from the face- especially during a conversation. When a mask is required the most, we tend to remove it," PM Modi said.

PM Modi's statements come just days before the country enters the third phase of the phase-wise upliftment of the coronavirus-induced lockdown or "Unlock 3.0". However, the country is reporting a surge in coronavirus over the last few days. Amid this, PM Modi will likely hold a meeting with the chief ministers and representatives of states and union territories (UTs) on July 27, as per media reports, to discuss the pandemic in the country.

According to the latest information available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the novel coronavirus has affected nearly 14 lakh and claimed over 32,000 lives in India so far. Currently, there are 4,67,882 active coronavirus cases in India while the recovery rate is nearly 64 per cent as 8,85,577 have been cured from the deadly pathogen and discharged from hospitals.

