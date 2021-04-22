Coronavirus Information: We have listed down some websites and helpline numbers for you that will help you in checking the availability of Remdesivir.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India is going through tough times where on one hand the COVID-19 cases are rising at a rapid scale, and on the other, there is a shortage of Remdesivir, an anti-viral drug used to cure coronavirus patients. This drug, along with the other drugs helps in the speedy recovery of a patient. Several states such as Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow and others are facing this situation.

Owing to the shortage of drugs, the Centre has prohibited the export of Remdesivir active pharmaceutical ingredients and injection till the nation recovers from this critical situation. Not just this, they are also taking several steps for the easy access of this drug to hospitals and patients.

Well, even we have listed down some websites and helpline numbers for you that will help you in checking the availability of Remdesivir.

Here have a look:

1. If you are from Delhi then the official website of the Delhi government--delhifightscorona.in will help you in procuring information regarding hospital beds, testing labs, containment zones, plasma and other details.

2. Indianhelpline.com Blog (tap on the link) has all the information regarding the empty beds, plasma, Remdesivir injections and oxygen cylinders. So if you are looking for any of these you can go straight to its official website.

3. Dr Reddy's Laboratories- You can check the availability of Remdesivir on the official website--readytofightCovid.in. You can also contact on the helpline number-- 1800-266-708 for any queries.

4. Cipla is directly giving the Remdesivir injections to the hospital to avoid black marketing. Check out its official website--cipla.com for the availability of this drug.

Meanwhile, the Centre has asked the people who are suffering from mild or moderate symptoms to not take Remdesivir. VK Paul, NITI Aayog member in a statement, said, "Remdesivir is to be used only in those who require hospitalisation and are on oxygen support. There is no question of its use in the home setting and for mild cases."

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv