CoVID-19 Crisis: Hospitals are falling short of medical facilities, including beds, oxygen cylinders, etc. This situation has pushed Maharashtra on the edges

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the spike in COVID-19 cases, hospitals are falling short of medical facilities, including beds, oxygen cylinders, etc. This situation has pushed Maharashtra on the edges that they have turned into the worst-hit states. The state government has imposed partial lockdown to curb the outspread of the virus, however, this has not solved the situation of the financial capital. Every day a surge in active cases is being reported in Maharashtra, making the situation tense.

Owing to this, people are panicking and are trying multiple ways to get themselves hospitalised for better treatment. However, not every patient is required to get hospitalised until they are suffering from the below symptoms.

When should COVID-19 patient get hospitalised?

- If your oxygen level has dropped below 90 per cent, then, immediately consult the doctor and get yourself hospitalised.

- Fatigue, unable to stay awake

- Suffering from fever for the past 5 to 7 days, consult the doctor immediately.

- If you are having severe symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting

- Difficulty in speaking

Please Note: Don't take major steps without consulting doctors

How to check the availability of beds and ventilators?

As hospitals are running out of beds, it has become really difficult to procure one for your family or friends. So here we have brought you to compile a list of details on how to check the availability across Maharashtra:

COVID-19 Helpline Number: +91-11-23978046

Toll-Free Number: 1075

Mumbai: 022-22664232

Mumbai Suburb - 022-26556799, 26556806

Thane - 022-25301740

For Beds/Ventilators

- Vision Multispeciality Hospital: 8828399111

- GT Hospital: 22621465

- J J Hospital: 23735555

- K E M Hospital: 24107000

- Municipal Hospital: 23096361

- Saifee hospital: 67570111

- St George Hospital: 22620242

- Other Important Numbers: 7678061274, 7710870510

How ventilator helps the COVID-19 patient?

Ventilators are used when a patient is unable to breathe properly or if lung function has been severely impaired due to illness. The second wave of Coronavirus is deadly and is damaging lungs severely, compelling the doctors to shift the critical covid patients to ventilators to pump in extra oxygen. Through this procedure, several patients are being saved from the deadly disease.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv